March 27, 2020

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with celebs performing from their own homes

The hour-long show will pay tribute to health professionals and first responders

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Elton John hosting Living Room Concert for America PA Images/Sipa USA

Elton John hosts of the 'Living Room Concert for America' that will be broadcast on FOX at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. It will pay tribute to health professionals and first responders who are fighting the spread of coronavirus while encouraging people to stay home and practice social distancing.

If you're looking for some new entertainment this weekend while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, tune into the "Living Room Concert for America" from iHeartRadio on Sunday night.

Elton John is hosting the remote, hour-long concert, and there will be performances by Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and the Backstreet Boys.

RELATED: TCM to offer 'special home edition' of Classic Film Festival

The celebrities will perform "from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved," the concert announcement states.

The concert will air on FOX at 9 p.m. on Sunday, which had been the time slot for the iHeartRadio Music Awards' original broadcast before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. It will be broadcast commercial-free. 

Fans also can listen to the performances via the iHeartRadio app and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide – locally those include Q102, 102.9 MGK, 93.3 WMMR, 95.7 BEN FM and RADIO 104.5

The "Living Room Concert" will pay tribute to health professionals and first responders who are fighting the spread of the virus. It also will encourage viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

