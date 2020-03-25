More Events:

March 25, 2020

TCM to offer 'special home edition' of Classic Film Festival

'A Star Is Born,' 'Some Like It Hot' and other favorites will air this April on the Turner Classic Movies channel

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition Turner Classic Movies/Youtube

The TCM Classic Film Festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead a 'special home edition' of the festival will take place April 16-19. TCM will air films that have been a part of the festival in years past and some that were slated for this year’s event.

The TCM Classic Film Festival, scheduled to take place April 16-19 in Hollywood, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a "special home edition" of the fest will take place, bringing a curated selection of classic films to those stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing

TCM will air a mix of films that were slated for this year's event and ones that were part of the festival in years past.

Movies that will be showcased include "A Star Is Born" (1954), "Some Like It Hot" (1959), "Casablanca" (1942), "Grey Gardens" (1975), "The Lady Vanishes" (1938), "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962) and "The Hustler" (1961). The full lineup is posted on the festival website.

The special edition of the film fest will begin Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. and continue through Sunday, April 19, on TCM. It's a full weekend of classic movies to binge. 

In the promo, TCM host Ben Mankiewicz calls it a "remote, stay the heck at home celebration."


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Films COVID-19 Coronavirus Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

So the Eagles just aren't going to address wide receiver in free agency?
032520DeSeanJackson

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Sixers

Who would win an all-time Sixers one-on-one bracket? Vote on the first region
Wilt-Chamberlain_032420_usat

TV

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — Amazon Prime)
64 Amazon.jpg

Entertainment

Enjoy live blues music during Twisted Tail's virtual social hour on Wednesdays
Twisted Tail's virtual social hour and online whiskey tasting discussions

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved