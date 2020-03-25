TCM to offer 'special home edition' of Classic Film Festival

The TCM Classic Film Festival, scheduled to take place April 16-19 in Hollywood, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a "special home edition" of the fest will take place, bringing a curated selection of classic films to those stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

TCM will air a mix of films that were slated for this year's event and ones that were part of the festival in years past.



Movies that will be showcased include "A Star Is Born" (1954), "Some Like It Hot" (1959), "Casablanca" (1942), "Grey Gardens" (1975), "The Lady Vanishes" (1938), "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962) and "The Hustler" (1961). The full lineup is posted on the festival website.

The special edition of the film fest will begin Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. and continue through Sunday, April 19, on TCM. It's a full weekend of classic movies to binge.

In the promo, TCM host Ben Mankiewicz calls it a "remote, stay the heck at home celebration."

