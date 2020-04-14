More Culture:

April 14, 2020

Bruce Springsteen to play 'Jersey 4 Jersey' concert benefiting state's COVID-19 relief fund

The remote show also will feature Danny DeVito, Jon Stewart, Jon Bon Jovi and others

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Bruce Springsteen will participate in the 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert on April 22. The show, which also features Danny DeVito, Jon Stewart and Jon Bon Jovi, benefits the state's COVID-19 relief fund.

Bruce Springstreen will play in the upcoming "Jersey 4 Jersey" remote concert alongside various New Jersey celebrities, including actor Danny DeVito of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The musician announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America" that will participate in the event, which benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. "Jersey 4 Jersey" will air April 22 at 7 p.m. on multiple platforms. It will feature celebrities who either are from or currently live in the state.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund provides resources to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and organizations, like food banks, that are helping hard-hit communities. The fund was launched in late March by First Lady Tammy Murphy with the assistance of Springsteen, Bon Jovi and several others playing in the upcoming show. 

"New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic," Springsteen said on "Good Morning America." "And the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times. That's why I'm pleased to announce on April 22, I hope you'll join me, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler and many more for this special event." 

Last week, Springsteen performed a series of songs streamed on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio. Prior to the global health crisis, "The Boss" had planned to release a new album in 2020 and tour with the E Street Band, the primary group that has backed Springsteen since the 1970s. 

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million for coronavirus aid from more than 2,000 donors. Supporters have been using "#bandtogether" to encourage relief donations and social distancing.

Viewers can tune into "Jersey 4 Jersey" on SiriusXM's E Street Radio, Apple Music, Apple TV apps and various local TV outlets, including 6ABC. SiriusXM's premium streaming service is being offered free through May 15. 

Have a news tip? Let us know.

