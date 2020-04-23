More Culture:

April 23, 2020

Bruce Springsteen performs 'Jersey Girl,' 'Land of Hopes and Dreams' at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit

Jon Bon Jovi ended the show performing an acoustic version of 'Livin' on a Prayer'

By Virginia Streva
Bruce Springsteen, alongside wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, performed 'Land of Hopes and Dreams' and 'Jersey Girl.' Jon Bon Jovi played an acoustic version of 'Livin' on a Prayer.'

New Jersey stars came together on Wednesday night for the “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit concert, which sought to raise funding for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Bruce Springsteen, alongside his wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, opened the show. "We are here tonight dedicated to our health care workers and all of those who lost loved ones who are suffering and dying with this terrible disease right here, right now, in our beloved state," Springsteen said before moving into a performance of "Land of Hopes and Dreams." 

MORE: The Wine School of Philadelphia is now offering online classes


Jon Bon Jovi followed, noting, "Tonight we are here to entertain you. We're all looking for that virtual hug." He performed "Do What You Can," a new song about the coronavirus pandemic. The song dwells on the hardships of these past few months but ultimately ends on a positive note. "We're going to get through this together until I see you once again," he sings. 


Springsteen and Bon Jovi closed the concert, performing acoustic versions "Jersey Girl" and "Livin' on a Prayer," respectively. 


Jon Stewart loved on New Jersey, referring to the state as the "land of the Jersey Freeze and a good haircut."  He added that he’s always proud to call him himself a New Jerseyan, and said “I am never been more proud of this state than when our backs are against the wall.”

Danny DeVito also made an appearance on the broadcast. He noted that "it stinks" to be quarantined before going into a lighthearted story about his love of growing up in Asbury Park. “What keeps me sane is thinking about Asbury,” he said.

Fountains of Wayne honored their late band mate, Adam Schlesinger, who died on April 1 following complication from COVID-19. They performed "Hackensack" with Sharon Van Etten filling in for Schlesinger on bass. The band was introduced by Stephen Colbert, who had worked with Schlesinger on his 2009 Christmas comedy album, "The Greatest Gift of All!" 


Other popular artists performed songs for the event, including SZA, Halsey, and Charlie Puth. 




