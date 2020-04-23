Bruce Springsteen performs 'Jersey Girl,' 'Land of Hopes and Dreams' at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit

Jon Bon Jovi followed, noting, "Tonight we are here to entertain you. We're all looking for that virtual hug." He performed "Do What You Can," a new song about the coronavirus pandemic. The song dwells on the hardships of these past few months but ultimately ends on a positive note. "We're going to get through this together until I see you once again," he sings.

Springsteen and Bon Jovi closed the concert, performing acoustic versions "Jersey Girl" and "Livin' on a Prayer," respectively.

Jon Stewart loved on New Jersey, referring to the state as the "land of the Jersey Freeze and a good haircut." He added that he’s always proud to call him himself a New Jerseyan, and said “I am never been more proud of this state than when our backs are against the wall.”



Danny DeVito also made an appearance on the broadcast. He noted that "it stinks" to be quarantined before going into a lighthearted story about his love of growing up in Asbury Park. “What keeps me sane is thinking about Asbury,” he said.

Fountains of Wayne honored their late band mate, Adam Schlesinger, who died on April 1 following complication from COVID-19. They performed "Hackensack" with Sharon Van Etten filling in for Schlesinger on bass. The band was introduced by Stephen Colbert, who had worked with Schlesinger on his 2009 Christmas comedy album, "The Greatest Gift of All!"





Other popular artists performed songs for the event, including SZA, Halsey, and Charlie Puth.