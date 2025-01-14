More News:

Philly man convicted for kidnapping and demanding ransom from hostage's wife in 2021

Eric Alamo, 48, awaits sentencing after holding the couple against their will at a Bucks County hotel, the district attorney says.

By Michaela Althouse
Eric Alamo was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and other charges after he held a couple against their will in a hotel in Feasterville-Trevose and demanded that they give him money.

A Philly man was convicted of robbing and abducting a couple in November 2021, the district attorney's office said Tuesday. 

Eric Alamo, 48, held a man against his will, demanded ransom from his wife and transported both of them to a hotel in Feasterville-Trevose, Bucks County, Assistant District Attorney Kyle Russell said. Alamo is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, robbery, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, conspiracy and other related charges

The hostage, who wasn't named, went to Alamo's apartment to sell marijuana in November 2021, prosecutors said. After he arrived, a gun was pointed at his head and he was escorted inside. He was then duct taped to a chair, pistol whipped and hit with the broad side of a knife as Alamo demanded the man's debit card PIN and money via Cash App, Russell said. 

From there, the man was taken to Alamo's car and forced to call his wife, who was asked to bring money, narcotics and valuables to the Harrowgate Plaza Shopping Center. Alamo then had to go to an ATM and withdraw a large amount of cash. 

The husband and wife were then both driven to the Lincoln Hotel in Feasterville-Trevose. The husband was thrown into the room's bathtub while the wife was forced to send money to Alamo's wife via Cash App. Alamo's 9-year-old son was in the hotel room while this was taking place, Russell said

Before the meetup in Harrowgate, the wife explained the situation to her sister, who was tracking her location and later called Bensalem Police for a wellness check. When authorities went to the hotel and knocked on the door, it was opened after an extended period and the husband was able to signal that he was in need of aid by mouthing "help me." Police found two firearms in the room, one of which had Alamo's DNA, and duct tape in the trash can with the man's DNA. 

"I'm very pleased that the victims can now put what happened in 2021 behind them, and they can begin a new chapter," Russell said. "I'm also very happy that Mr. Alamo will be held accountable for that night."

Alamo's son is in the custody of a relative and did not have any physical injuries, Russell said. 

Michaela Althouse
