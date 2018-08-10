More Culture:

August 10, 2018

Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star multiplies at the hand of sticker artist

West Hollywood City Council wants the star removed in the era of #timesup and #metoo, but some are just not having it

By Virginia Streva
Fifty vinyl stickers resembling President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star were plastered all over Hollywood Friday morning in protest of a passed West Hollywood City Council resolution that sets to remove the president's star.  The council voted unanimously on Monday to ask the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

The sticker artist, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Hollywood Reporter“Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up."

Donald Trump's star has been the center of controversy for some time. Trump received his star for his work producing the Miss America pageant. It was destroyed by a pickaxe in July by 24-year old Austin Clay, who was charged on Monday with one felony count for vandalism. The star was destroyed once before by James Otis in October 2016.  

Council members John D’Amico and Lindsey Horvath introduced the resolution, which states: “Having a ‘star’ on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry. Allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities."

Even though the artist claims the stickers could last for '10 years,' all the stickers have been removed. A Ripley’s Believe It or Not employee reportedly peeled off quite a few due to the fact they were worried about potential property damage to their store.

Virginia Streva
