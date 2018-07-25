Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star gets destroyed...again

Coming on the heels of the protests gathered on South Broad Street for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Philadelphia on Monday, a protest has hit the White House again, but this time, on the other side of the country. President Donald Trump’s Hollywood star was smashed to bits in Hollywood, Calif. early Wednesday morning.

Suspect Austin Clay, 24, was booked for suspected felony vandalism earlier today. He was seen carrying a guitar case around 3 a.m., and inside was a pickaxe that he allegedly used to destroy the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The cops were called around 3:30 a.m., and when they arrived, the pickaxe was found left at the scene.

This is not the first time Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized. In October 2016, James Otis destroyed the star due to Trump’s sexual assault allegations. Earlier that year, the star was spray-painted with a swastika.

Leron Gubler, President-CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement, "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees. When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

