More Culture:

June 04, 2021

Dottie's Donuts to bring vegan treats to new location in Philly

The third storefront will open in Roxborough in 2021

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Doughnuts
Dottie's Donuts Wissahickon location Dottie's Donuts/Instagram

Dottie's Donuts announced on Instagram that this fall it will open a third shop in the Wissahickon section of Roxborough this fall.

On National Doughnut Day, celebrated June 4, Dottie's Donuts shared that it's opening a third storefront.

This fall, a new location will open on the 5100 block of Rochelle Avenue, across from the Wissahickon train station in Roxborough.

RELATED: Try these cheese boards to celebrate National Cheese Day in Philly | Duck Donuts giving away free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

The vegan doughnuts are currently for sale at the shop's locations in West Philly, at 4529 Springfield Ave., and in Queen Village, at 509 S. Sixth St.

The opening date has yet to be revealed, but it's exciting news for Dottie's many fans. The eatery's Instagram – filled with colorful photos of delicious-looking treats – currently has more than 35,000 followers.

Dottie’s Donuts began as a wholesale business, stocking local coffee shops, before opening its first storefront in 2016 in West Philly. The second location opened the following year.

The two shops are open daily for walkup orders and takeout until 3 p.m., or earlier if they sell out for the day.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Doughnuts Philadelphia Vegan Roxborough Wissahickon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Q&A: Local medical expert explains Joel Embiid's meniscus injury and path forward
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_060321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles had one of the NFL's worst offseasons — but also made one of the biggest upgrades?
021821HowieRoseman

Fitness

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved