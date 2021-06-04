Dottie's Donuts to bring vegan treats to new location in Philly

On National Doughnut Day, celebrated June 4, Dottie's Donuts shared that it's opening a third storefront.

This fall, a new location will open on the 5100 block of Rochelle Avenue, across from the Wissahickon train station in Roxborough.

The vegan doughnuts are currently for sale at the shop's locations in West Philly, at 4529 Springfield Ave., and in Queen Village, at 509 S. Sixth St.

The opening date has yet to be revealed, but it's exciting news for Dottie's many fans. The eatery's Instagram – filled with colorful photos of delicious-looking treats – currently has more than 35,000 followers.



Dottie’s Donuts began as a wholesale business, stocking local coffee shops, before opening its first storefront in 2016 in West Philly. The second location opened the following year.

The two shops are open daily for walkup orders and takeout until 3 p.m., or earlier if they sell out for the day.