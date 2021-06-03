More Events:

June 03, 2021

Try these cheese boards to celebrate National Cheese Day in Philly

If you love cheese, there's actually a 'holiday' made for you

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
cheese boards in Philly Courtesy of/Urban Farmer

Philadelphia has some great cheese boards available at restaurants across the city. Pictured above is one from Urban Farmer in Logan Square.

If you love cheese, there's actually a "holiday" made for you. National Cheese Day is celebrated on Friday, June 4.

Take advantage of the excuse to indulge in bries, blues and cheddars and treat yourself to a cheese board this weekend. 

Philly is home to many restaurants that offer the menu item. The city also has businesses dedicated to making cheese boards, like Charcuterie Chic and Crumb & Cow, that offer pickup and delivery.

If you want to go out for National Cheese Day, though, you'll want to visit one of the places in our roundup below. And if we've missed your favorite place to go for a cheese board in Philadelphia, let us know in the comments.

Talula's Garden hosting three-course dinner for James Beard's Taste America series

Royal Boucherie

The Old City restaurant has a fantastic charcuterie program, as well as delicious cheese offerings.

Cheeses change constantly at Royal Boucherie, but are always presented with jams and honeycomb. The price is $18 or $36, depending on the size of the cheese plate.

If you're looking to make a full meal out of your visit, try the burger after your first course. It's topped with bone marrow and gruyere.

Bad Brother

Next time you're in Fairmount, stop by Bad Brother for drinks and food. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner and offers a large cheese plate on its menu with fruit, jam, candied nuts and crostini for $17.

Happy hour runs from 5-7 p.m. weekdays, so you can pair your three fromages with $8 glasses of wine or discounted draft beers.

The Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail's build-your-own cheese board offers guests the opportunity to choose three cheeses for $15 or five for $23. That way, you get exactly what you like with no surprises.

Urban Farmer

The Logan Square steakhouse is another great place to visit for a cheese board. Theirs includes a daily selection of three cheeses, local honey, Marcona almonds and Maldon sea salt crackers. The price is $18 for a half size and $35 for the full.

The Love

If you dine at Aimee Olexy and Stephen Starr’s The Love, you have to get the cheese plate. It's massive and includes a cheese shaped like a tiny, adorable mouse. It's almost too cute to eat, but please do because it's so delicious.

The restaurant calls the menu item "Our Labor of Love" and features hand selected cheeses, fresh fruit and jam, candied almonds and wine raisins for $24.

Tria

Tria is a classic spot for wine and cheese. The bar even has its own cheese menu filled with tons of options. You can purchase individual cheeses or opt for one of the curated boards.

There are locations in Rittenhouse and Washington Square. Tria Taproom is now Bar Poulet, but if you're really craving an appetizer before a meal of fried chicken and Champagne, you can still order a cheese board off the menu there.

Talula's Garden

This is another Aimee Olexy restaurant that provides guests with an amazing cheese board. Talula's Garden offers six cheeses with candied nuts, honey and house-made jam for $25 on the dinner menu. During brunch, a smaller cheese plate for $18 is available.

Barcelona Wine Bar

The East Passyunk Avenue restaurant has a selection of charcuterie and cheese, in addition to its tapas menu. Guests can choose to try one for $6.75 or three for $18.50. Two current options are six-month-old manchego and Drunken Goat, a semi-soft goat's milk cheese soaked in red wine (If you haven't tried it before, now's the time).

Sinead Cummings
