Doug Pederson names five young Eagles players who have stood out early in training camp

On Thursday, Doug Pederson got asked a training camp question classic: Who are the young players who have stood out so far? Pederson volunteered five players.

"I think there's really several guys," Pederson said. "We've talked about Jalen [Reagor] just a little bit. Quez Watkins is another one that has stood out as a receiver, John Hightower, these guys are improving every single day. [Michael] Jacquet as a corner has done some really, really nice things for us.

"I think about even some of our young linemen, I think of Jack Driscoll off the top of my head who's come in and we've put him in positions to go against Brandon Graham, go against Vinny Curry, Josh Sweat, some of our starting D-ends and done a nice job there."



• WR Jalen Reagor: We've covered Reagor heavily already, most notably on Tuesday, after a practice in which his rare athleticism on clearly on display.



• WR John Hightower: Again, Hightower has been a pretty obvious standout at times, particularly on Thursday, when he had several highlight reel moments.



• WR Quez Watkins: We haven't mentioned Watkins as much, but he too has had a strong start to camp, and it wouldn't be surprising to me if Carson Wentz and the other Eagles quarterbacks have targeted him more than any other receiver in camp so far, which shows at least some small level of trust early on.



• OT Jack Driscoll: In addition to Pederson mentioning Driscoll, Brandon Graham has also mentioned him as a good young player, though Graham called him "Jake." Driscoll has looked good so far in 1-on-1's. On Friday we'll see how he holds up in what will very likely be one of the more physical practices of camp.

• CB Michael Jacquet: Doug usually throws an oddball player in the mix. This year it's Jacquet. Maybe Doug is just putting some pressure on a guy like Sidney Jones? Or maybe Doug is just trying to get a bunch of us writers to write about Jacquet to see if he can get the Packers to sign him, for his own amusement.



