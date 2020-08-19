More Sports:

August 19, 2020

Jags reportedly nearing deal for Yannick Ngakoue trade. Could Eagles be involved?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
Yannick-Ngakoue_031920_usat Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The Eagles' injury report hasn't been that bad, but there have been several key defensive linemen sitting out practices so far during this abridged training camp, and there's a good possibility Javon Hargrave — the team's highest profile free agent signing — could miss Week 1. Additionally, Derek Barnett is out and is listed as week-to-week.

Also, you know, you can never have enough depth on your front line.

Which is why the following tweet from former NFL GM and insider Michael Lombardo was particularly interesting to Eagles fans this afternoon:

A second-round pick as compensation for the stud defensive end, who has tallied an impressive 37.5 sacks over four seasons in the NFL seems pretty palatable. At just 25, he is pretty unhappy with the franchise tag he's been slapped with — and less happy with the prospect of being tied to the lowly Jaguars, and has demanded a trade for months now.

He's also famously shown to be quite interested in the Eagles.

Here's one of a handful of examples:

Ngakoue wants to come to Philly, as he's said on both social media and on television. But do the Eagles want him?

The team is likely to have some salary cap issues next season, so extending him beyond this year could be a difficult task for Howie Roseman and company. And that's if they are willing to part with a second-round pick (which does seem like a steal for an All-Pro pass rusher, but less so if it's only a one-year rental).

The move would instantly make the Eagles d-line among the best in the league and arguably better than the impressive stockpiles of sacking ability slated to line up in Washington and Dallas. 

According to the report, a trade is imminent, so as soon as we hear something we'll let you know.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Eagles Philadelphia Yannick Ngakoue

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carter Hart is Philly sports' MVP right now and it's not even close
Carter-Hart-Flyers_081820_USAT

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Eagles

Could Miles Sanders injury lead to Eagles finally bringing in a veteran backup at running back?
Miles-Sanders_082020_AP

Movies

'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer
limited - The Binge on Hulu

Fitness

Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square
Franklin Square

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved