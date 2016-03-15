Drafting Ezekiel Elliott at eighth overall would be a bad use of resources

When the Eagles traded up from 13 to 8 on the first day of the new league year a week ago, it opened up a whole new list of possibilities in terms of who could be available to them in the draft. One of those possibilities is Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott.

To begin, let's be very clear -- Elliott is really, really good. This is in no way a slight against Elliott, rather, it's a about the value of drafting the position he plays at the eighth overall pick.

After trading DeMarco Murray, the Eagles are down to Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles, and Kenjon Barner. Mathews is frequently injured, while Sproles will turn 33 in June and is in the final year of his deal. The Eagles can use help at running back. There's also the argument that the Eagles don't currently have an explosive talent in their offense, and that's what Elliott has the potential to be.

For those reasons, Elliott makes sense. However, the reasons Elliott makes sense are far outweighed by the reasons he does not, which we'll enumerate below.

The lifespan of an NFL running back is incredibly short

Running backs take a pounding in the NFL. Their bodies wear down, and even the good ones rarely make it beyond the age of 30. Below is a chart of the projected starting running backs for all 32 teams, as their rosters currently stand:

Player Team Birthday Age Frank Gore Colts 5/14/1983 32 Adrian Peterson Vikings 3/21/1985 30 Rashad Jennings Giants 3/26/1985 30 Justin Forsett Ravens 10/14/1985 30 Matt Forte Jets 12/10/1985 30 Jamaal Charles Chiefs 12/27/1986 29 Ryan Mathews Eagles 5/1/1987 28 Jonathan Stewart Panthers 3/21/1987 28 DeMarco Murray Titans 2/12/1988 28 LeSean McCoy Bills 7/12/1988 27 Darren McFadden Cowboys 8/27/1988 27 Doug Martin Buccaneers 1/13/1989 27 Mark Ingram Saints 12/21/1989 26 Dion Lewis Patriots 9/27/1990 25 Eddie Lacy Packers 1/1/1991 25 C.J. Anderson Broncos 2/10/1991 25 Latavius Murray Raiders 2/21/1991 25 Lamar Miller Texans 4/25/1991 24 Carlos Hyde 49ers 9/20/1991 24 Jeremy Langford Bears 12/6/1991 24 David Johnson Cardinals 12/16/1991 24 Le'Veon Bell Steelers 2/18/1992 24 Devonta Freeman Falcons 3/15/1992 24 Jeremy Hill Bengals 10/20/1992 23 Isaiah Crowell Browns 1/8/1993 23 Matt Jones Redskins 3/7/1993 23 Melvin Gordon Chargers 4/13/1993 22 Ameer Abdullah Lions 6/13/1993 22 Jay Ajayi Dolphins 6/15/1993 22 Thomas Rawls Seahawks 8/3/1993 22 T.J. Yeldon Jaguars 10/2/1993 22 Todd Gurley Rams 8/3/1994 21





As you can see, only five of the NFL's projected starters at running back are 30 years of age or older. Two of those backs -- Justin Forsett and Rashad Jennings -- have less than 750 career carries. Had they carried the load for the entirety of their careers, they'd probably already be out of the league.

The average age of the running backs above is 25.5 years old, and that's before the draft, when some rookies will replace aging vets atop the depth chart. By comparison, the average starting age of NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2016 season is 29.4, and that's with an almost 40-year old Peyton Manning having already retired.

In short, if you're a Super Bowl contender looking for an immediate impact player for the short term, then sure, go draft yourself a running back talent in the middle-to-end of the first round. If you're not currently a Super Bowl contender, however, (cough, Eagles, cough), it becomes harder to justify taking a running back at eighth overall and putting two years of wear and tear on him before you're likely going to be in a position to compete for a Super Bowl.

Running backs drafted highly can be busts, just like any other position

There's a notion that drafting certain positions highly will more often produce a bust than a star player. That's true, and it's kind of the nature of the NFL Draft in general. Running back is no different. Here is a list of all the running backs taken within the first 20 picks since 1995:

Year Player Team Pick number 1995 Ki-Jana Carter Bengals 1 1995 Tyrone Wheatley Giants 17 1995 Napoleon Kaufman Raiders 18 1995 James Stewart Jaguars 19 1996 Lawrence Phillips Rams 6 1996 Tim Biakabutuka Panthers 8 1996 Eddie George Oilers 14 1997 Warrick Dunn Buccaneers 12 1998 Curtis Enis Bears 5 1998 Fred Taylor Jaguars 9 1998 Robert Edwards Patriots 18 1999 Edgerrin James Colts 4 1999 Ricky Williams Saints 5 2000 Jamal Lewis Ravens 5 2000 Thomas Jones Cardinals 7 2000 Ron Dayne Giants 11 2000 Shaun Alexander Seahawks 19 2001 LaDainian Tomlinson Chargers 5 2002 William Green Browns 16 2002 T.J. Duckett Falcons 18 2005 Ronnie Brown Dolphins 2 2005 Cedric Benson Bears 4 2005 Cadillac Williams Buccaneers 5 2006 Reggie Bush Saints 2 2007 Adrian Peterson Vikings 7 2007 Marshawn Lynch Bills 12 2008 Darren McFadden Raiders 4 2008 Jonathan Stewart Panthers 13 2009 Knowshon Moreno Broncos 12 2010 C.J. Spiller Bills 9 2010 Ryan Mathews Chargers 12 2012 Trent Richardson Browns 3 2015 Todd Gurley Rams 10 2015 Melvin Gordon Chargers 15





There is a whole lot more buyers' remorse in that list above than there were teams who were happy with their selections. If anyone tells you that Elliott is a "can't miss" prospect, they are wrong. He may very well end up being great. Or he could be Curtis Enis.

The 2017 running back class is STACKED

Over his college career, Elliott has put up eye-popping rushing stats at Ohio State.

Ezekiel Elliott Rush Yards YPC TD 2013 30 262 8.7 2 2014 273 1878 6.9 18 2015 289 1821 6.3 23





Again, there is no question that he is a great player. However, there is an absurd number of really good sophomore running backs who will be eligible to enter the NFL Draft in 2017. A quick list:

• Leonard Fournette, LSU : Beast of a human being, ran for 1953 yards and 22 TDs on 6.5 yards per carry in 2015.

• Dalvin Cook, Florida State : Ran for 1691 yards and 19 TDs in 2015 on 7.4 yards per carry.

• Christian McCaffrey, Stanford : One of three Heisman finalists in 2015, ran for 2019 rushing yards and 8 TDs, added 45 catches for 645 yards and 5 TDs, returned a kick for a TD, returned a punt for a TD, and threw 2 TD passes.

• Royce Freeman, Oregon : Ran for 1836 yards and 17 TDs on 6.5 yards per carry. In 2014, as a freshman, he ran for 1365 yards and 18 TDs.



• Nick Chubb, Georgia : Ran for 1547 yards and 14 TDs on 7.1 yards per carry as a freshman, and then 747 yards and 7 TDs on 8.1 yards per carry before suffering a serious leg injury in the Bulldogs' sixth game.

• Samaje Perine, Oklahoma : Ran for 1713 yards and 21 TDs on 6.5 yards per carry as a freshman, and then 1349 yards and 16 TDs on 6.0 yards per carry as a sophomore.

And then there's Wisconsin's Corey Clement , Pitt's James Conner , and Baylor's Shock Linwood , who will all be highly regarded seniors in 2016.

Even if you believe that Elliott is better than every single one of the players listed above (I don't, for the record), wouldn't it be much better value to get a marginally less talented back in the second round in 2017 than Elliott at eighth overall?

Finding a good running back isn't like finding a franchise quarterback, a quality offensive tackle, a good cover corner, or a stud edge rusher. Good running backs are easy to find. The other positions, not so much.

Furthermore, you can be exposed if you don't have a QB, OT, CB, or lack a pass rush, whereas teams routinely have shown they can thrive without a top-flight running back.

Elliott is a great player, and he could pay immediate dividends for an Eagles offense that does not have much in the way of home run threats. Just not at 8.