DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed for 49ers-Eagles

Prospective bettors who register via the links on this page will instantly apply our DraftKings promo code and unlock the bet $5, get $200 offer. You can turn a $5 wager into a $200 guaranteed return on the 49ers-Eagles game.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday and bettors can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a huge offer. This comes in the form of a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets promo, which will be credited to your account win or lose.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers will look to secure a berth for Super Bowl LVII as they take the field in the City of Brotherly Love. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have other ideas, as they will attempt to make the most of home field advantage in this one. No matter which team you bet on, you will receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets on the 49ers-Eagles game.

Bet $5, get $200 for 49ers-Eagles with this DraftKings promo code offer

Sports bettors who plan on betting on this Sunday's NFC Championship Game should absolutely give strong consideration to the latest DraftKings promo code offer. That's because DraftKings is giving all new bettors a true no-brainer introductory promo. All it takes is a $5+ deposit and $5+ wager on the 49ers-Eagles game to earn $200 in bonus bets.

You'll be able to pick a standard bet like the Eagles to win or cover the spread with your $5 wager. You could instead opt to go after a larger cash payout by betting on a player prop. One that will garner plenty of attention is AJ Brown to score 2+ touchdowns. If he does, you would earn a bigger cash profit than you'd get by betting on either team's moneyline. Win or lose, you'll lock-in $200 in bonus bets.

How to apply our DraftKings promo code

Any prospective bettor with interest in this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook can get in on the action by registering for an account. Complete the steps below to get in on the action before this Sunday's game:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code. Input the required personal information. Select a deposit method and add $5+ to your account. Navigate to the 49ers-Eagles game. Place a $5+ cash bet.

Win or lose, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account for use on other games this weekend.

Other promos this week

DraftKings Sportsbook has been giving all new and existing users quite a few in-app promos to choose from over the past couple of weeks. The expectation is that DraftKings will have more NFL-specific offers available leading up to Sunday's games. There are currently no-sweat same game parlay promos and stepped up same game parlay promos available for the NBA, NHL, and college basketball to start the week.



Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for 49ers-Eagles.

