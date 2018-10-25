There’s an all-inclusive, body-positive fashion show happening in South Philly next month

We’re all familiar with the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show, featuring models floating down an ornate runway adorned with angel wings, who are recognized worldwide for topping the charts when it comes to beauty standards.

We also know that this level of “beauty” — or, more realistically, bodily proportions — is not a reality for most.

In an effort to promote the beauty of all women’s bodies — not just those deemed by society as “beautiful” — South Jersey-native sisters, Alyse and Alexis Scaffidi, created the DreamWalk Fashion Show. DreamWalk is “an inspiring, extravagant, costume-themed fashion show inclusive of all genders, shapes, sizes, ethnicities, ages, setbacks and sexualities,” according to their website. How’s that for one hell of a mission statement?

On Sunday, November 4, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., the DreamWalk will return to Philadelphia for its second year at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. DreamWalk will feature more than 60 models — referred to as Dreamers — from across the country, representing a diverse, realistic and inclusive view of beauty, including amputees, cancer survivors and LGTBQ and mental health advocates. The fashion show showcases individuals who have struggled with body confidence while growing up due to lack of representation in media — and they’re looking to change that for the next generation.

There’s no doubt that this will be an entertaining show — just check out the video below of last year’s event — as well as entertaining and fun and empowering.

In addition to the fashion show, Dreamwalk will feature live performances by local performers and deejays. If you’re interested in attending this event, you can grab a ticket here; pricing starts at $25.

2300 Arena is at 2300 S. Swanson St. in South Philadelphia.