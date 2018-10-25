More Health:

October 25, 2018

There’s an all-inclusive, body-positive fashion show happening in South Philly next month

DreamWalk, a body-positive fashion show, is returning to Philly for a second year

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Events
10252018_Dreamwalk_2017 Source/www.dreamwalkfashionshow.com

The DreamWalk fashion show, which is inclusive of all genders, shapes, sizes, ethnicities, ages, setbacks & sexualities, will be held November 4 in Philadelphia.

We’re all familiar with the Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show, featuring models floating down an ornate runway adorned with angel wings, who are recognized worldwide for topping the charts when it comes to beauty standards.

We also know that this level of “beauty” — or, more realistically, bodily proportions — is not a reality for most.

In an effort to promote the beauty of all women’s bodies — not just those deemed by society as “beautiful” — South Jersey-native sisters, Alyse and Alexis Scaffidi, created the DreamWalk Fashion Show. DreamWalk is “an inspiring, extravagant, costume-themed fashion show inclusive of all genders, shapes, sizes, ethnicities, ages, setbacks and sexualities,” according to their website. How’s that for one hell of a mission statement?

On Sunday, November 4, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., the DreamWalk will return to Philadelphia for its second year at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. DreamWalk will feature more than 60 models — referred to as Dreamers — from across the country, representing a diverse, realistic and inclusive view of beauty, including amputees, cancer survivors and LGTBQ and mental health advocates. The fashion show showcases individuals who have struggled with body confidence while growing up due to lack of representation in media — and they’re looking to change that for the next generation.

RELATED READ: Take Yale University's 'Science of Well-Being' class for free online 

There’s no doubt that this will be an entertaining show — just check out the video below of last year’s event — as well as entertaining and fun and empowering.

In addition to the fashion show, Dreamwalk will feature live performances by local performers and deejays. If you’re interested in attending this event, you can grab a ticket here; pricing starts at $25.

2300 Arena is at 2300 S. Swanson St. in South Philadelphia.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Events South Philly Healthy Living Self-Image Self-Care Women's Health Mental Health Body Image Event

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 20 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Lottery

Jefferson-Stratford Hospital office pool wins $1 million in Mega Millions lottery
Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Celebrities

Sixers Joel Embiid reportedly dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula
012018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Adult Health

Millennials are now vaping vitamins — here's why that's kind of pointless
vaping-vitamins-trend-pexels

Food & Drink

Try making these 4 apple cocktails at home this fall using Philly booze
chaddsford winery cocktails

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.