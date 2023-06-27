175 people arrested for guns and drugs over three days in Kensington, police say

Philadelphia Police were able to arrest 175 people last week during three days targeting illegal guns and drugs in Kensington, it announced on Monday.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, including the local division of the FBI, U.S. Mashal Services, DEA, and Homeland Security, 27 guns and more than $1.4 million worth of drugs were seized, based on multiple media reports.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted, "Together, we're fighting drug-related crime & improving public safety. This 3-day, NSF-led narc operation in East netted: 175 arrests, $1.45m in drugs, & 27 guns seized. Collaborative efforts of LE & partners made it possible. Grateful for dedication & support from all involved!"





Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said this was a targeted operation intended to clean up Kensington, known for its open drug market, NBC10 reported.



Starting last Tuesday, police began serving arrest and search warrants. Law enforcement focused on the open drug markets in the 24th, 25th, and 26th police districts on its second day. And on the third day of the initiative, officers began to arrest people for narcotics violations; Vanore told media outlets during a press conference that 79 warrants were served, NBC10 said.

"This was a pretty good amount of evidence recovered. They're guns and drugs we won't see on the street this summer," Vanore said via 6ABC. "We targeted in this initiative; it's no secret, one of our most prolific areas for gun violence and drug trafficking."

There were 60 pounds of marijuana, 1,200 grams of heroin, 850 grams of fentanyl, and $100,000 in cash taken during the drug busts, 6ABC reported.



Not many details about the people involved were released by law enforcement during the arrest announcement. About half of them were charged with drug possession with the intent to deliver, 12 were charged with illegal gun possession and drug-related offenses, and 10 were arrested for alleged involvement in violent crimes, including three for shootings, the Inquirer reported.

Some of the people involved were offered the opportunity to participate in the police's diversion program that offers treatment and other services instead of sending them to jail or prison, multiple media reports revealed.

"In order to build thriving neighborhoods, we must hold those who endanger others accountable for their actions. As the overdose crisis evolves, a strong collaborative response is needed to stem the tide," Mayor Jim Kenney said via WHYY.



Police said they plan to target initiatives such as the one in Kensington across the city, multiple media outlets reported.

"We're hoping that when we do things like this, it not only opens the doors to our enforcement actions, but it also reminds people that we're still here, even though you don't always see us," Outlaw said, according to the Inquirer.



Last November, a Kensington drug boss, Ricardo Carrion, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for his leadership role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed thousands of doses of heroin and crack cocaine.

In 2020, then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced 35 people in three separate drug organizations based in Kensington were charged with drug dealing and possessing illegal weapons.

In Philadelphia, 1,276 people died from fatal overdoses in 2021, information from Substance Use Philly shows.