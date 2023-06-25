Two people injured after drive-by shooting at large gathering in Fairmount Park, police say

Two young people were shot early Sunday morning when a drive-by shooter fired into a large crowd gathered at Fairmount Park, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. at the Belmont Plateau (1800 Belmont Park Drive), NBC10 reported. Hundreds of teenagers were gathered in the park, and someone driving a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the group and told them to disburse before opening fire on the crowd, police say.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, 6ABC reported.



"There were anywhere from two hundred to three hundred plus teenagers out here in the park... This is a weekly thing as the weather here gets nicer," Capt. Anthony Ginaldi of the Philadelphia Police Department told NBC10.

The injured woman showed up at a local hospital via a private vehicle as officers were responding to the scene and was placed in stable condition, police say. The injured man showed up at a separate hospital and also was placed in stable condition, according to authorities.





At the scene, police say they found shell casings, a cellphone and other evidence. The shooting is under investigation.