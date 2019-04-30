More Health:

April 30, 2019

Dunkin' debuts two new healthy breakfast bowls

One is Whole30-friendly, and the other is keto-friendly

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Breakfast
dunkin healthy breakfast bowls Photo courtesy/Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin's egg white and sausage scramble bowls are available now at select locations.

If an on-the-go breakfast is essential to your daily success, you might want to work Dunkin’ into your morning rotation for a — gasp! — better-for-you breakfast option.

The chain better known for coffee and donuts announced Monday that select locations will begin offering — for a limited time — two healthier breakfast options. Here’s the scoop on the new Dunkin’ Bowls, according to the company's announcement:

• The Egg White Bowl is made with egg whites, spinach, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions and packs 14 grams of protein in only 250 calories. Sans cheese, this breakfast would fit seamlessly into a Whole30 program.

RELATED READ: Chick-fil-A announces new keto-friendly menu options

• The Sausage Scramble Bowl is made with scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions. This keto-friendly bowl clocks in at 21 grams of protein and 450 calories.

“After the success of our Power Breakfast Sandwich that launched earlier this year and has been extended due to popular demand, we found that our guests craved innovative, accessible, better-for-you menu choices. Our new Egg White Bowl is all that and much more with great taste, vegetables, lean protein and no bread,” said Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer in a statement. “For guests looking for a heartier Dunkin’ Bowl choice, our Sausage Scramble Bowl is a great new option full of flavor and protein.”

PhillyVoice confirmed with a Dunkin’ representative that Dunkin’ Bowls will, in fact, be making an appearance in the greater Philadelphia and South Jersey markets at select locations.

