Chick-fil-A announces new keto-friendly menu options

The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat diet that offers many health perks, including benefits against diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease.

Alongside these health benefits, most people turn to this diet for weight loss and their success has spurred the diet to become a huge diet trend in the past few years.

This widespread popularity has inspired many fast-casual restaurants to adapt their menus to fit the ketogenic diet. Among them have been Chipotle, and now, Chick-fil-A has announced its jump to a more keto-friendly menu.

Of course, some keto-tweaking is involved — like removing the bun from sandwiches or opting for a hash brown-free scramble bowl — but the chicken hub is dedicated to the diet.

“From foods with 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates to those that are filled with protein power, the Chick-fil-A menu has you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” the fast food outlet's press release reads.

If you like to start your day with Chick-fil-A, all you have to do is ask them to remove the biscuit or English muffin from any of the breakfast sandwiches – from the Egg White Grill (1g net carbs, without English muffin) to the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (2g net carbs) or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (1g net carb). Or easily order the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl with no hash browns and either grilled chicken (1g net carb) or sausage (0g net carbs), the release explains.

Chick-fil-A’s “go-to" keto-conscious entrees on-the-go include: the grilled chicken sandwich (sans bun, of course) which boasts 29 grams of protein and three net carbs, the grilled chicken club (again, no bun) clocks in at 32 grams of protein and three net carbs, eight-count grilled nuggets with two net carbs and 25 grams of protein, and the Cobb salad with grilled chicken which has 10 net carbs and 37 grams of protein, per the release. Their side salad is also "safe," at nine net carbs.

To take a good Chick-fil-A meal to the level of greatness, the chain has tons of keto-friendly sauces, too, according to the press release. Their garlic and herb ranch sauce, zesty buffalo sauce, creamy salsa dressing, light Italian dressing, and avocado lime ranch dressing can fit into a keto eater's plan.

All of these keto-friendly items can be ordered in-store or on the Chick-fil-A mobile app. Just don't forget the chain is always closed on Sundays!