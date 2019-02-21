More Health:

February 21, 2019

Chick-fil-A announces new keto-friendly menu options

Add some excitement to your meals with approved sauces and dips

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diets
chick-fil-a keto menu flickr Mike Mozart/Flickr

The ketogenic diet (or keto diet, for short) is a low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat diet that offers many health perks, including benefits against diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease.

Alongside these health benefits, most people turn to this diet for weight loss and their success has spurred the diet to become a huge diet trend in the past few years.

This widespread popularity has inspired many fast-casual restaurants to adapt their menus to fit the ketogenic diet. Among them have been Chipotle, and now, Chick-fil-A has announced its jump to a more keto-friendly menu.

RELATED READ: Warm up with these 5 flavorful ketogenic soups

Of course, some keto-tweaking is involved — like removing the bun from sandwiches or opting for a hash brown-free scramble bowl — but the chicken hub is dedicated to the diet.

“From foods with 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates to those that are filled with protein power, the Chick-fil-A menu has you covered for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” the fast food outlet's press release reads. 

If you like to start your day with Chick-fil-A, all you have to do is ask them to remove the biscuit or English muffin from any of the breakfast sandwiches – from the Egg White Grill (1g net carbs, without English muffin) to the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (2g net carbs) or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (1g net carb). Or easily order the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl with no hash browns and either grilled chicken (1g net carb) or sausage (0g net carbs), the release explains.

chick-fil-a keto grilled nuggets

Chick-fil-A’s “go-to" keto-conscious entrees on-the-go include: the grilled chicken sandwich (sans bun, of course) which boasts 29 grams of protein and three net carbs, the grilled chicken club (again, no bun) clocks in at 32 grams of protein and three net carbs, eight-count grilled nuggets with two net carbs and 25 grams of protein, and the Cobb salad with grilled chicken which has 10 net carbs and 37 grams of protein, per the release. Their side salad is also "safe," at nine net carbs.

To take a good Chick-fil-A meal to the level of greatness, the chain has tons of keto-friendly sauces, too, according to the press release. Their garlic and herb ranch sauce, zesty buffalo sauce, creamy salsa dressing, light Italian dressing, and avocado lime ranch dressing can fit into a keto eater's plan. 

All of these keto-friendly items can be ordered in-store or on the Chick-fil-A mobile app. Just don't forget the chain is always closed on Sundays! 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Diets United States Keto Chick-Fil-A Chicken

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved