More Health:

January 11, 2019

Warm up with these 5 flavorful ketogenic soups

Plus, they all come together in 30 minutes or less!

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Recipes
soup pexels Pixabay/Pexels

Since January is National Soup Month, we're scouring the internet for the best varieties to combat the cold weather and fit in with your healthy eating goals for 2019.

Today, we offer five soups – including Thai Coconut Soup – for readers following a ketogenic diet. 

RELATED READ: These healthy soup recipes are Whole30-friendly and 100 percent delicious

The ketogenic diet is lauded for its ability to effectively burn fat in some people, the low-carb, moderate-protein, and high-fat diet has been picked up by many individuals,  some for the first time as they embark in the new year on resolutions around eating healthier. The goal of the ketogenic diet is to reach ketosis, a metabolic process that occurs when the body begins to burn fat for energy because it does not have enough carbohydrates to burn.

The soups suggestions below are all low-carb, high-fat: 

Thai Coconut Soup 

Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients: Chicken breasts, can of coconut milk, chicken broth, fish sauce, Thai garlic chili paste, coconut aminos, lime juice, ground ginger, Thai basil, cilantro

This recipe takes a minimalist approach to the traditional Thai spicy and sour soup. Plus, it steers clear of gluten, soy and sugar. [via Ketogasm]

Bacon Cauliflower Chowder 

Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients: Bacon, yellow onion, carrots, celery, garlic, flour, head of cauliflower, vegetable broth, whole milk, seasonings

Packed with veggies, bacon AND flavor, this recipe is one that will keep you excited about your keto diet. Plus, if you want to go full-veg with this hearty chowder, skip the bacon and replace with two tablespoons of olive oil. [via Delish]

Creamy Pumpkin and Sausage Chowder 

Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients: Pork sausage roll, chicken broth, pumpkin puree, dry sherry, cauliflower rice, mascarpone cheese, seasonings.

As you may know, chowder typically contains potatoes, which are too carb heavy to work in a keto soup. Instead, this recipe subs in riced cauliflower to add texture and heartiness. [via I breathe, I’m Hungry]

Jalapeno Popper Soup 

Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients: Bacon, butter, onion, pickled jalapeños, chicken broth, shredded chicken, cream cheese, heavy cream, seasonings

With an estimated zero grams of fiber, four grams or carbs, 28 grams of protein and 35 grams of fat, this recipe is ultra keto-friendly. A little bit of xantham gum turns this recipe into a rich and thick soup, though it’s optional. [via Hey Keto Mama]

Easy Broccoli Cheese Soup 

Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients: Broccoli, garlic, chicken broth, heavy cream, cheddar cheese

With only five ingredients, this is a very simple recipe that can be easily customized with your favorite seasonings or additions like chicken or bacon. Plus, this one-pot soup seems so decadent, you’ll forget you’re on a diet while eating it. [via Wholesome Yum]

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Recipes United States Keto Soup Healthy Food Diets

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Business

Wawa will hire thousands of new employees during next three months
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Entertainment

Trocadero owner promises series of big-name performances before May closing
Historic Trocadero Photos

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Fitness

Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso
Stock_Carroll - Cherry blossoms

Illness

Here's the scoop on misophonia — the disorder that makes people sensitive to certain sounds
misophonia sound sensitivity

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved