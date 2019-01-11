Warm up with these 5 flavorful ketogenic soups

Since January is National Soup Month, we're scouring the internet for the best varieties to combat the cold weather and fit in with your healthy eating goals for 2019.

Today, we offer five soups – including Thai Coconut Soup – for readers following a ketogenic diet.

RELATED READ: These healthy soup recipes are Whole30-friendly and 100 percent delicious

The ketogenic diet is lauded for its ability to effectively burn fat in some people, the low-carb, moderate-protein, and high-fat diet has been picked up by many individuals, some for the first time as they embark in the new year on resolutions around eating healthier. The goal of the ketogenic diet is to reach ketosis, a metabolic process that occurs when the body begins to burn fat for energy because it does not have enough carbohydrates to burn.



The soups suggestions below are all low-carb, high-fat:

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients: Chicken breasts, can of coconut milk, chicken broth, fish sauce, Thai garlic chili paste, coconut aminos, lime juice, ground ginger, Thai basil, cilantro

This recipe takes a minimalist approach to the traditional Thai spicy and sour soup. Plus, it steers clear of gluten, soy and sugar. [via Ketogasm]

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients: Bacon, yellow onion, carrots, celery, garlic, flour, head of cauliflower, vegetable broth, whole milk, seasonings

Packed with veggies, bacon AND flavor, this recipe is one that will keep you excited about your keto diet. Plus, if you want to go full-veg with this hearty chowder, skip the bacon and replace with two tablespoons of olive oil. [via Delish]

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients: Pork sausage roll, chicken broth, pumpkin puree, dry sherry, cauliflower rice, mascarpone cheese, seasonings.

As you may know, chowder typically contains potatoes, which are too carb heavy to work in a keto soup. Instead, this recipe subs in riced cauliflower to add texture and heartiness. [via I breathe, I’m Hungry]

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients: Bacon, butter, onion, pickled jalapeños, chicken broth, shredded chicken, cream cheese, heavy cream, seasonings

With an estimated zero grams of fiber, four grams or carbs, 28 grams of protein and 35 grams of fat, this recipe is ultra keto-friendly. A little bit of xantham gum turns this recipe into a rich and thick soup, though it’s optional. [via Hey Keto Mama]

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients: Broccoli, garlic, chicken broth, heavy cream, cheddar cheese

With only five ingredients, this is a very simple recipe that can be easily customized with your favorite seasonings or additions like chicken or bacon. Plus, this one-pot soup seems so decadent, you’ll forget you’re on a diet while eating it. [via Wholesome Yum]