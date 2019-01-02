More Health:

January 02, 2019

Chipotle launches new menu full of paleo-, ketogenic- and Whole30-friendly options

And they all have – drum roll, please – guac!

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Chipotle, the chain of fast casual Mexican restaurants, has announced the launch of a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls, which only contain the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens, including keto, paleo and Whole30.

You may not think of Chipotle as a fast-casual spot for healthy eating, but they're taking the whole "new year, new you" thing seriously in 2019.

On Wednesday, the chain debuted a new menu of Lifestyle Bowls, including Whole30- , ketogenic- , and paleo-approved options.

According to Well and Good, Chipotle "partnered with Whole30 founder Melissa Hartwig to craft the menu, and yes, they all have guac." Whew.

The new Lifestyle Bowls include the following options:

Whole30 Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole

Paleo Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole

Keto Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole

Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream

Clearly, going heavy on the vegetables is a key aspect of these diet-friendly bowls, in addition to a solid serving of protein.

The new bowls can be ordered on Chipotle's app or online. The items consist of ingredients already on the menu, so walk-in eaters can also order the bowls.

 If you're a Chipotle regular, you probably noticed that these bowls aren't totally new — all of the ingredients are already available. But Chipotle has taken the guesswork out of ordering by assembling the bowls to fit these popular diets. And if you follow a specific diet, then you know how comforting labels can be.

