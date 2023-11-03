Here's how to get a free doughnut from Dunkin' every Wednesday through the end of the year

'Tis the season for sweet treats, as Dunkin' rolls out doughnut deals and its holiday menu.

Dunkin' launched "Free Donut Wednesdays" this week. Each Wednesday, Dunkin' Rewards members can receive one complimentary classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

To take advantage of the promotion, sign up for a Dunkin' Rewards account online or through the company's app. Through the end of November, Rewards members also can access one-time deals like a $1 medium hot coffee, a free medium cold brew with any purchase and a free medium chai latte with any purchase.

On the heels of its popular pumpkin products and fall menu, Dunkin' has launched its holiday drinks and food. On the beverage side, customers can sip on the new hot or iced spiced cookie coffee, which features flavors of brown sugar, vanilla and oat milk. The cookie butter cold brew, peppermint mocha signature latte and toasted white chocolate signature latte also are making their seasonal returns.

People can try the new loaded hash browns, topped with queso and crumbled bacon. Triple chocolate muffin and holiday-sprinkled donuts also are available.

Furry friends can get in on the holiday fun, too. Dunkin' has teamed up with the pet company Bark on a line of dog toys inspired by its holiday-themed mocha lattes and Munchkins. Proceeds from the toys benefit Dunkin's charitable programs like Dogs for Joy, which brings full-time service dogs into children's hospitals.