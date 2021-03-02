More Sports:

March 02, 2021

Eagles 2021 free agency rumor and report tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030221MarcusMariota Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles won't be big players in free agency this offseason, seeing as they won't have much money to spend. Still, they likely also won't completely sit out of free agency either.

And so let's track the reports and rumors about the Birds as they trickle in ahead of the new league year. Most recent entries are at the top.

Eagles expected to have interest in Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Ben Standig of The Athletic is reporting that the Eagles could have interest in Mariota is he's cut or traded.

And, while Philadelphia wouldn’t seem like an obvious landing spot — Jalen Hurts remains, and Mariota and Carson Wentz are repped by the same agency — one prominent league source said to keep an eye on the Eagles if Mariota is traded or released.

I can say with near 100 percent certainty that the Eagles won't be trading for Mariota. At a minimum, his salary in 2021 will be $10,625,000, which the Eagles cannot afford. That's where the conversation ends. That salary can also rise substantially beyond that number if Mariota hits playing time and team performance benchmarks, though that portion of his cap number wouldn't count until 2022.

But what if the Raiders release Mariota, as is expected? Well, he is a good backup quarterback who could help a contender, and as such should have a decent market. A team like the Eagles that is highly unlikely to contend in 2021 should not be spending a big chunk of their already extremely limited funds on a backup quarterback.

MORE: Marcus Mariota to the Eagles actually makes a ton of sense | Eagles 2021 draft prospect review: Ohio State QB Justin Fields | McMullen: Forget drafting a QB — Eagles need to address the WR spot first

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2021 draft prospect review: Ohio State QB Justin Fields
030121JustinFields

Prevention

HPV vaccination rates remain low despite cancer risks
HPV vaccination rates down

TV

Former Eagles player will host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' in place of Chris Harrison
Emmanuel Acho The Bachelor

Sponsored

John McMullen: Forget drafting a QB — Eagles need to address the WR spot first
Smith-Waddle_030121_usat

Government

Pennsylvania raises COVID-19 venue capacity limits, paving way for Philly sports fans at games
Pennsylvania COVID Occupancy

Food & Drink

Insomnia Cookies uses Irish potatoes, a Philly tradition, as inspiration for new flavor
Insomnia Cookies Irish Potato Cookie

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved