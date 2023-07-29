Eagles 2023 opponent injury / suspension / holdout tracker

Training camps are underway league-wide, and as such, we'll start to see injuries trickle in around the NFL. Here we'll keep tabs on the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents, and notable players on those teams who are either recovering from injuries, facing suspensions, or holding out from camp.

Week 1: Patriots

• OL Mike Onwenu: Onwenu is the Patriots' huge (6'3, 350) starting RG, and one of their best players. He began training camp on the Pats' PUP list while he continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery.

Bill Murray is filling in at RG. The Pats acquired Murray in 2020 as an undrafted rookie defensive tackle. He has managed to stick with the team in some capacity over the last three years, flipping from DT to OG along the way, but has never played an offensive snap in a regular season game.



Week 2: Vikings

No notable injuries that should keep players out for this game.



Week 3: Buccaneers

No notable injuries that should keep players out for this game.

Week 4: Commanders

• TE Armani Rogers: Rogers is a former quarterback turned tight end who was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent last year. He made the team and made five catches on the season. With a shaky group at tight end, there was some thinking that Rogers could make a leap in Year 2 and become a factor in the Commanders' offense, but he tore his Achilles in OTAs, ending his season.



Week 5: Rams

No notable injuries that should keep players out for this game.



Week 6: Jets

• RB Breece Hall: Hall was having an outstanding rookie season (80 carries for 463 yards, 5.8 YPC, 4 TDs) when he tore his ACL Week 7. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Hall hit 23 MPH while working out, so I assume he should be good to go by Week 6.



• WR Randall Cobb: Cobb had surgery on his ankle in March.

Week 7: Dolphins

• CB Jalen Ramsey: The Dolphins traded for Ramsey this offseason, pairing him with another star corner in Xavien Howard. Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury in practice, and had surgery to repair it. He is expected to return to the field sometime in December, long after the Eagles play the Dolphins. Second-year player Kader Kohou and rookie Cam Smith are the two most likely contenders to take Ramsey's spot in the starting lineup.



• LT Terron Armstead: Armstead began Dolphins training camp on the PUP list after having his knee scoped during the offseason. He is expected to return soon.



• OL Isaiah Wynn: Wynn was a Patriots first-round pick in 2018 and a starter for them his first four years before losing playing time in 2022 while dealing with multiple injuries (foot, ankle). He signed with the Dolphins in May, and started thier camp on the PUP list.



• CB Nik Needham: Needham suffered an Achilles tear in 2022 and started camp on the PUP list. His availability is more important with the loss of Ramsey.



Week 8: Commanders

See above.

Week 9: Cowboys

• RG Zack Martin: Martin is holding out from Cowboys training camp while he attempts to get a new contract.



• S Donovan Wilson: Wilson injured his calf in practice and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.



• TE Luke Schoonmaker: Schoonmaker is a second-round rookie who will turn 25 in September. He started Cowboys camp on the NFI list with a foot injury.



• CB Jourdan Lewis: A Lisfranc injury ended Lewis' 2022 season. He began Cowboys camp on the PUP list.



Week 11: Chiefs

• WR/PR Kadarius Toney: Toney had surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. He was poised to be the Chiefs' top receiver in 2023, but his availability to start the season is now in question.



Week 12: Bills

• LB Von Miller: Miller tore his ACL in November. He began Bills training camp on the PUP list, but could be ready for Week 1.



• NT Jordan Phillips: Phillips suffered a variety of injuries in 2022, and had rotator cuff surgery during the offseason. He started Bills camp on the PUP list.



• LB Tyler Matakevich: Special teams standout from Temple started camp on the PUP list.



• RB Nyheim Hines: Hines will miss the entire season after an accident involving a jet ski.



Week 13: 49ers

• DE Nick Bosa: Bosa is holding out from 49ers training camp while he attempts to get a new contract.



Week 13: 49ers

• DE Nick Bosa: Bosa is holding out from 49ers training camp while he attempts to get a new contract.



Week 14: Cowboys

See above.

Week 15: Seahawks

The following five players all began Seahawks training camp on the PUP list:

• S/LB Jamal Adams: Adams suffered a torn quadriceps injury Week 1 in 2022, and missed the entire season.

• CB Tariq Woolen: Woolen had 6 INTs as a rookie in 2022. He had offseason knee surgery, but is expected to be good to go by Week 1.

• LB Jordyn Brooks: Brooks had 184 tackles in 2021 and 161 tackles in 2022. He had surgery to repair a torn ACL in January.



• TE Noah Fant: Pete Carroll said that Fant "had a little work done" on his knee, and should return soon.



• DT Bryan Mone: Mone is a rotational defensive tackle. He suffered an ACL tear in Week 15 last season, and then had complications during his initial surgery to repair it.



Week 16: Giants

• LB Jarrad Davis: Davis suffered a knee injury during OTAs and was placed on injured reserve. His season is over. Davis was expected to compete for a starting job this season.



The following six players were placed on the PUP or NFI lists to start camp:

• WR Wan'Dale Robinson: Just when Robinson was beginning to break out a bit as a rookie last season, he tore his ACL in November.

• WR Sterling Shepard: Shepard tore his ACL Week 3 last season. He could be ready for Week 1.



• WR Jamison Crowder: Crowder broke his ankle Week 4 last year with the Bills and missed the rest of the season. He injured his calf during the offseason, and landed on the NFI list.



• DT A'Shawn Robinson: Robinson tore his meniscus in November, ending his 2022 season with the Rams. The Giants signed him as a free agent this offseason.

• CB Aaron Robinson: Robinson missed time with an emergency appendectomy last season before returning to the field and promptly tearing his MCL and partially tearing his ACL. The Giants lead the league in Robinsons on the PUP list.



• OG Marcus McKethan: McKethan was a fifth-round pick in 2022. He tore his ACL during training camp last season.

Week 17: Cardinals

The following four players were paced on the PUP list to begin training camp:

• QB Kyler Murray: Murray tore his ACL Week 12 last season. He will not be ready for the start of the regular season, and with the Cardinals potentially in tank mode in 2023 he may not play at all.



• TE Zach Ertz: Ertz suffered a partial tear of his ACL and full tear of his MCL in November, ending his 2022 season.



• Edge B.J. Ojulari: Ojulari was the Cards' second-round pick in 2023. He had a knee cleanout during the offseason. Jonathan Gannon said he should return soon, though it's hard to trust anything Gannon says.



• CB Garrett Williams: Williams was the Cards' third-round pick in 2023. He tore his ACL while at Syracuse in October last season.



Week 18: Giants

See above.

