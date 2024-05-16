More Sports:

May 16, 2024

Giants unveil the worst alternate uniforms in the NFL

Celebrating the franchise's 100th anniversary, the Giants' new uniforms are hilariously awful.

By Shamus Clancy
USATSI_21558311.jpg Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

Daniel Jones getting sacked in 2024 will look even worse in the Giants' new throwback uniforms.

Every NFL fan base feels optimistic after the NFL schedule is released, but the New York Giants just gave their supporters a reason to think this season is doomed before it's even started.

In honor of their 100th season, the Giants unveiled their "Century Red" uniforms that will be worn at least twice this season:

Disaster. These make the Eagles' yellow and blue throwbacks look as good as the Raiders' uniforms. 

Is this a football team or the Montreal Canadiens? 

What should make Giants fans more pessimistic about this season: the fact that Daniel Jones is starting at quarterback and making $36 million or that they'll have to watch their team play in these? It's close.

Luckily for Saquon Barkley, he got out of North Jersey just in time to miss out on these and wear the Eagles' elite Kelly green alternates instead. 

