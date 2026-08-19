Eagles 2026 training camp notes, Day 13: Eagles-Patriots joint practices, Part I

Day 13 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp was also the first of two joint practices with A.J. Brown and the New England Patriots. Fun day! Let's just get right to the notes.

• Practice started off right away with WR-CB 1-on-1s, and yep, A.J. Brown faced off against Quinyon Mitchell. Brown was able to get a step on Mitchell (with Mitchell tugging at his pants), and he hauled in the pass over his shoulder, but Mitchell was able to swipe the ball out of Brown's hands. Awesome start to practice.



You can hear the crowd anticipate a big play, followed by a loud, "AWWWWWW!" Lol.

Thereafter, Brown had an active day. He beat Riq Woolen on a crosser over the middle, he beat Mitchell on a quick slant, and he was credited with beating Woolen again on a fade route down the right sideline. The fade route was caught on the Eagles' sideline, and Brown spun the ball after his catch.

It should've been ruled incomplete, but whatever:

I thought Brown looked faster than he did a year ago. The Patriots are crazy for trading a first round pick for a player who does not have a lot of long-term value, in my opinion, but I do like his chances of having a bounce-back season in 2026.

• I thought the Eagles' offense got off to a great start today, notably the offensive line. They were moving the Pats' D-line in the run game and opening up gaping holes. The O-line starters also (mostly) dominated in pass pro 1-on-1's.



Lane Johnson easily handled Elijah Ponder. Tyler Steen won against Christian Barmore. Cam Jurgens got the best of Cory Durden. Jordan Mailata shut down Dre'Mont Jones. Drew Kendall had multiple wins, over Leonard Taylor, Isaiah Iton, and Casey Rodgers. Markel Bell had multiple wins of his own against a couple of smaller speed guys in Quintayvious Hutchins and Jesse Luketa.

That's six of the Eagles' top seven linemen with a clean sweep on their reps.

The only loss was Landon Dickerson, to Milton Williams. (I originally thought Dickerson narrowly won that rep, but a few other Eagles beats with a better angle on that one vehemently disagreed, so I'll concede.)

I would have also given Willie Lampkin a 2-1 record on his three reps.

The Eagles' other backups in 1-on-1's? Yuck. Myles Hinton in particular got torn up. I had him down for 0 wins, 4 losses, and some of the losses were bad.

• The Eagles' offense also hit on some big pass plays today. The highlight of the day was on a play in which Dre'Mont Jones was buzzing around the corner. Jalen Hurts stepped up away from the pressure and delivered an outstanding ball on a deep corner route to Elijah Moore.



The Eagles also hit on a couple of long pass plays to Will Shipley, and a screen that got Saquon Barkley loose into the open field.

But it wasn't all good. As the day progressed, the Pats caught up and did better job of bottling up the run and forcing incompletions. They gave Hurts fits when they blitzed, which really has been a theme throughout camp, as well as in previous years, at times.

Hurts also threw a couple of INTs in 7-on-7's. I can't comment on what happened on those throws, because you kind of have to choose whether to watch 7-on-7's, or OL-DL 1-on-1's, and I chose the latter.

Otherwise, Hurts was up and down. I thought he made a really nice anticipation throw to the sideline to Darius Cooper. I also thought he had a miss in the middle of the field to Dallas Goedert that should have been a completion, but he threw to a spot where Kevin Byard could get the pass breakup.

• Will Shipley maybe had the best practice of his career. He had a long TD on a wheel route, but another long catch and run, when he was lined up in the slot. He also had a few nice runs, and he popped a blitzing linebacker in the hole in pass pro.



• Dontayvion Wicks got open for a handful of catches during a hurry-up session. He also broke the ankles of Charles Woods during 1-on-1's. Via Brooks Kubena:



His best trait is beating press coverage.

• DeVonta Smith participated in individual drills, but not 11-on-11's. He joined the huddle when the first-team offense was on the field in 11-on-11s, but would then stand back behind the play.



• Riq Woolen was the darling of spring practices, but he has had a quiet summer, and he had a bad day today. As noted above, he got beat on the fade route to Brown (even if Brown didn't get both feet in), but also on an in-breaker by Mack Hollins, and on another pass in the middle of the field to Romeo Doubs. The pass to Doubs was dropped, but he got plenty of separation on Woolen.



• Vic Fangio made an interesting comment about Ty Robinson which is pretty much in line with what we have reported about his play this summer.



“He came to life. He’s been on life support since he’s been here.”



— #Eagles DC Vic Fangio on DT Ty Robinson, who had a sack in preseason Game 1 pic.twitter.com/Skft5y2hM0 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 19, 2026



• In his first practice away from the friendly confines of the JeffPlex, Jake Elliott went 3/5 in New England. It was too difficult to see distances, but they seemed to be roughly in line with distances in previous practices.

7/30 8/4 8/8 8/11 8/19 PAT G PAT G PAT G PAT G NG-WR 35 G 38 G 35 G 38 G G 38 G 42 G 38 G 40 G G 40 NG/WL 44 G 41 G 44 G NG-WR 43 G 50 G 44 G 45 G G 43 G 52 G 47 G 50 G 46 G 44 G 6/7 7/7 6/6 6/6 3/5

Ruh roh. • If I'm assigning a joint practice win, I'm going with the Patriots, in a close call.

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Lol.decides on the 53-man roster, so Robinson will be on the team, but Vic does not seem to be a big fan.