More Sports:

April 25, 2019

Eagles agree to one-year deal with DT Timmy Jernigan

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112618TimmyJernigan Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Timmy Jernigan is back.

In something of a surprise development less than eight hours before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. 

Jernigan missed 13 games in 2018 as a result of a mysterious non-football back injury, and in an extremely obvious decision, his 2019 option for $13 million was not picked up by the team. However, Jim Schwartz has repeatedly stated that he loves the energy Jernigan brings to the defense. Money details have not yet been made available, but they won't be anywhere remotely close to the neighborhood of $13 million.

Not including guys who were signed to futures contracts, the Eagles depth at defensive tackle now looks something like this:

 
 DTFletcher Cox Treyvon Hester 
 DT Malik Jackson Timmy JerniganBruce Hector 


To be determined what Jernigan's health is like, but he bolsters depth at defensive tackle. Perhaps Jernigan's presence makes the Eagles more willing to select, ohhhh, say, DT Jeffery Simmons, a blue chip prospect, but one who will likely not be able to play in 2019? We'll see...

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Timmy Jernigan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved