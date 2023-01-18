More Sports:

January 18, 2023

Is Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on the verge of true superstardom?

If Jalen Hurts is the Eagles most valuable player, try and argue that A.J. Brown isn't the second most valuable.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
AJ_Brown_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese49.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

WR A.J. Brown leaves the field in celebration after the Eagles' Monday night win over the Vikings on September 19, 2022.

A.J. Brown kind of seems like an afterthought.

And we don't mean that in any kind of disrespectful way.

The Eagles are 14-3 and well-rested, set to host the Giants in the Divisional Playoffs Saturday. They have a shot at a Super Bowl, thanks to MVP-caliber quarterback play, one of the best pass rushes in NFL history and the best offensive line in football.

They also might have the best wide receiver in football.

If Hurts is the Eagles most valuable player, try and argue that Brown isn't the second most valuable. A draft night trade brought the former Titan to Philadelphia and his impact was immediate and immense. Hurts, who was growing like a weed into his superstar self, finally had a trusted target — a big, fast and gold gloved one at that —  and it wouldn't be a stretch to argue that without Brown, Hurts does not succeed even close to as much as he has this season.

Not only does Brown demand the attention of the opposition's best cornerback, but he's also opened things up for second year wideout DeVonta Smith to emerge as an elite pass catcher in his own right. Brown set an Eagles record in 2022-23, tallying 1,496 yards (on 88 receptions), and Smith set a team record with 95 catches. 

“It means a lot to leave my footprint on this organization," Brown said last week. "There were a lot of great receivers before me. For me to do it the first year, it means the world."

Brown is 25 and under contract until at least 2026, and Smith until 2025. Get used to them.

Here's how Brown, who earned second team All-Pro status (behind Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Devante Adams) ranks this season:

CategoryStatRank
Yards1,4964th
Targets14510th
Yards per catch17.03rd
Yards per target12.32nd
Yards after catch5386th
Yards per route2.92nd
Touchdowns113rd


The stat nerds over at FiveThirtyEight.com have Brown as their No. 1 receiver of the year, giving him a total score of 90 (by their complicated metrics). Justin Jefferson (85), Stefon Diggs (84), Tyler Locket (84) and Smith (81) round out the website's top five.

In four NFL seasons, Brown already has an impressive 4,491 receiving yards on 273 catches for 35 touchdowns. 

The NFL used to be a league with wide receivers in the spotlight, but it's become more driven by the star power of its quarterbacks in recent years. Brown is in a big market in Philly and he has a big personality. Perhaps he's on the verge of becoming one of those guys.

It's entirely possible that Brown can emerge, in this offense with Hurts slinging the ball, as a first team All-Pro next season. And a potential Super Bowl run could propel him into being one of the NFL's most recognizable figures.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Lower Merion police officer, who used Taser on unarmed Black woman during traffic stop, placed on desk duty
Lower Merion Police Taser

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Mental Health

Seasonal affective disorder affects millions of Americans, but bright-light therapy may help
Chronic fatigue syndrome

Eagles

Who is better, Eagles or Giants: Offense edition
011823DeVontaSmith

TV

Revival of 1980s sitcom 'Night Court' premieres on NBC with Philly native director
NBC Night Court Revival

Food & Drink

Snack on charcuterie while learning how to make cocktails at Art in the Age this Valentine's Day
Art in the Age Valentines

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved