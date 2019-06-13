Eagles announce changes to scouting department, Andy Weidl promoted to Joe Douglas' old job

With Joe Douglas leaving to become the new general manager of the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles have promoted Andy Weidl to Douglas' old position. The Eagles also announced several other changes and/or promotions to their scouting department, listed below:

• Howie Roseman named Executive Vice President/General Manager

• Andy Weidl promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel

• Ian Cunningham promoted to Assistant Director of Player Personnel

• Brandon Brown promoted to Director of Pro Scouting

• Bryce Johnston promoted to Director of Football Administration

• Katie David promoted to Football Operations Director

• Casey Weidl promoted to Director of Scouting Operations

• Max Gruder hired as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

• Matt Holland promoted to Senior Pro Scout

• Chris Nolan promoted to Player Personnel Scout

• Ameena Soliman hired as Player Personnel Coordinator

• James Gilman hired as Quantitative Analyst

• Ed Miller promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager

• Craig Blake promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager

Weidl's bio, via an Eagles press release:

Andy Weidl is entering his fourth season with the Eagles and has been promoted to vice president of player personnel after spending the previous three seasons as Director of Player Personnel (2018) and Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2016-17). Weidl has played an integral role in helping construct a roster that has won five playoff games over the last two seasons, including the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history in 2017.

Prior to joining the Eagles in 2016, Weidl worked for the Baltimore Ravens from 2005-16 and was on Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome’s staff when Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.



Weidl was first hired by the Ravens in 2005 as a West area scout and served in that capacity for four seasons before transitioning into a Northeast scout for the club in 2009. He worked as the team’s east regional scout from 2013-16 before coming to Philadelphia.



Weidl began his scouting career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1998, where he evaluated college and professional players for two seasons as a player personnel assistant. He then went to work as a scout for the New Orleans Saints from 2000-04.

A former offensive lineman at Villanova University, Weidl earned his undergraduate degree in communications and a master’s degree in human resource development.