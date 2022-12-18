Eagles-Bears Week 15 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have some concerns at safety with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve and Reed Blankenship out. They will also be without Dallas Goedert, when it was anticipated that he would return in time to play this Sunday. Otherwise, they are a very healthy team.

The Birds' Week 15 opponent, the Chicago Bears, don't have injuries in bulk, but they do have three important players on injured reserve.



Here are the Eagles-Bears inactives, with analysis.

• S Reed Blankenship: The Eagles only have two safeties (Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace) on their active roster heading into this matchup, so that's something to watch. Should Epps or Wallace go down, slot corner Josiah Scott would likely fill in, as he played at safety extensively during Eagles training camp.



• QB Ian Book: No. 3 quarterback.



• RB Trey Sermon: No. 4 running back.

• OG Sua Opeta: Andre Dillard will likely by the backup at LT and LG, while Jack Driscoll will likely be the backup at RG and RT. Cam Jurgens will back up Jason Kelce at center. • OL Josh Sills: No. 10 offensive lineman. • DE Janarius Robinson: Robinson was activated from IR last week, but he's still inactive.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson have played admirably in Goedert's absence. Goedert has his 21-day practice window to return from IR activated on Wednesday, but he was not elevated from injured reserve on Saturday, as was expected.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. He will miss a minimum of two more games (at Bears, at Cowboys), after missing the Eagles' wins over the Titans and Giants. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship filled in for Gardner-Johnson initially, but he too is now hurt. K'Von Wallace will likely get the start on Sunday against the Bears.

• DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

• P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to the practice squad to replace him.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



The Bears have three injured players among their inactives: • WR Chase Claypool: With Claypool and top receiver Darnell Mooney both out, here are the Bears' leading wide receivers otherwise: Chicago WRs Rec Yards YPC TD Equinimeous St. Brown 17 280 16.5 1 Dante Pettis 14 202 14.4 2

Justin Fields will be forced to rely heavily on TE Cole Kmet. • TE Trevon Wesco: Backup TE. • OL Larry Borom: Borom was the Bears' starting RT to open the season. Riley Reiff took over for him in Week 8. And here are their healthy scratches: Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • RB Khalil Herbert (IR): Herbert rushed 108 times for 643 yards (6.0 YPC) and 4 TDs before going down with a hip flexor injury. Herbert is an explosive back who helped form a nice speed/power duo with David Montgomery. • WR Darnell Mooney (IR): Mooney is done for the season with an ankle injury. As noted above, the Bears don't have other good options at wide receiver. • S Eddie Jackson (IR): Jackson had 80 tackles, 4 INTs, and 2 FFs before landing on IR with a season-ending Lisfranc injury.

• QB Trevor Siemian (IR): Siemian was the Bears' backup quarterback. If they need to turn to a backup on Sunday, it'll be Nathan Peterman.

• OG Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick played in 7 games this season, starting 5.