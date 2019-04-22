Eagles favored by sportsbooks to win at least 11 games in 2019

The Eagles schedule came out last week and all over the internet and on cable TV experts were making their predictions. We did the same, as Jimmy Kempski picked Philly to win 11 games and advance to the NFC title game.

For some reason, while the Eagles' over/under for the season according to most gambling outlets is 9.5, they are interestingly favored in at least 11 games by Parx Casino (their online betslip builder has only the first 15 games handicapped). Other big national sportsbooks, like Bovada and Westgate have yet to post the odds for Week's 2-through-17, but the Philly area casino has.

Why do the bookmakers have the Eagles' over/under at 9.5 with them favored in more games? Is that a bet to jump on before the lines move?

Here's a look at how they see the 2019 Eagles, within the frame of their 2019 point spreads:

Week | Opponent Parx spread Week 1 vs. Redskins -8.5 Week 2 at Falcons +2.5 Week 3 vs. Lions -8.5 Week 4 at Packers (TNF) +1.5 Week 5 vs. Jets -6.5 Week 6 at Vikings +3 Week 7 at Cowboys +1.5 Week 8 at Bills -3.5 Week 9 vs. Bears -2 Week 11 vs. Patriots -1 Week 12 vs. Seahawks -3.5 Week 13 at Dolphins -6 Week 14 vs. Giants -8 Week 15 at Redskins -4 Week 16 vs. Cowboys -4 Week 17 at Giants N/A

Eagles favored in bold (11 of 15)

Some interesting tidbits from the Parx lines above include seeing that they are road favorites in Buffalo (Week 8) and in Washington (Week 15). They also hold a slim one-point advantage in their Week 11 rematch with the Patriots in South Philly. On the road, they are behind the eight-ball quite a bit early in the season — they're underdogs in Atlanta (Week 2), Green Bay (on a short Week 4), Minnesota (in Week 6) and in Dallas (in Week 7).

The Eagles are not home underdogs in any games this year.

It's also worth noting that according to Parx, the Eagles have a +700 chance of winning the NFC and making it to the Super Bowl, the third best (behind the Saints and Rams, and tied with the Bears). Their Super Bowl chances, +1600, are tied for the eighth best in football, also with Chicago.

