April 05, 2019

Eagles over/under win total for 2019 projected at 9.5

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120918_Eagles-Cowboys-Ertz_usat Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) runs after a first-down reception against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

The NFL draft is looming and the Eagles, with seven draft picks and a knack for draft day trades, could be making moves sometime soon.

Which means the Birds' current over/under line for wins — 9.5 — could be on the move.

For now, the over seems like probably a pretty good bet. Most casinos and sportsbooks have the line the same, including local establishments like Parx Casino and worldwide books like betonline.ag and Draft Kings:

Last year, the Eagles suffered through a ton of costly injuries but somehow won five of their last six to get to 9-7 and make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Sportsbooks expect them to be slightly better this season, with Parx projecting the Birds as slight favorites in the NFC East at +100, over the Cowboys at +140 (Dallas has a 9 win over/under threshold).

As we mentioned, betting lines and futures bets are fluid situations, so any development that significantly effects the Eagles roster, or that of a key competitor could move the win total.

For those interested, here's a look at Philadelphia's 16 opponents:

Home  Away
Cowboys Cowboys 
 GiantsGiants 
 RedskinsRedskins 
 Bears Vikings
 Lions Packers
Patriots Bills
Jets Dolphins
 Seahawks Falcons


For what it's worth, we bolded last year's playoff teams — Philly faces just four (Dallas twice). The schedule looks favorable in theory — but the Packers, Falcons, Lions and Vikings are all teams will realistic playoff hopes next season.

We'll let you know if the Eagles' over/under win total changes.

