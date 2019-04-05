Eagles over/under win total for 2019 projected at 9.5

The NFL draft is looming and the Eagles, with seven draft picks and a knack for draft day trades, could be making moves sometime soon.

Which means the Birds' current over/under line for wins — 9.5 — could be on the move.

For now, the over seems like probably a pretty good bet. Most casinos and sportsbooks have the line the same, including local establishments like Parx Casino and worldwide books like betonline.ag and Draft Kings:

Last year, the Eagles suffered through a ton of costly injuries but somehow won five of their last six to get to 9-7 and make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Sportsbooks expect them to be slightly better this season, with Parx projecting the Birds as slight favorites in the NFC East at +100, over the Cowboys at +140 (Dallas has a 9 win over/under threshold).

As we mentioned, betting lines and futures bets are fluid situations, so any development that significantly effects the Eagles roster, or that of a key competitor could move the win total.

For those interested, here's a look at Philadelphia's 16 opponents:

Home Away Cowboys Cowboys Giants Giants Redskins Redskins Bears Vikings Lions Packers Patriots Bills Jets Dolphins Seahawks Falcons





For what it's worth, we bolded last year's playoff teams — Philly faces just four (Dallas twice). The schedule looks favorable in theory — but the Packers, Falcons, Lions and Vikings are all teams will realistic playoff hopes next season.

We'll let you know if the Eagles' over/under win total changes.

