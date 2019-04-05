Eagles over/under win total for 2019 projected at 9.5

April 05, 2019
The NFL draft is looming and the Eagles, with seven draft picks and a knack for draft day trades, could be making moves sometime soon.
Which means the Birds' current over/under line for wins — 9.5 — could be on the move.
For now, the over seems like probably a pretty good bet. Most casinos and sportsbooks have the line the same, including local establishments like Parx Casino and worldwide books like betonline.ag and Draft Kings:
#NFL OVER/UNDER WIN TOTALS ARE IN— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 3, 2019
Highest: Patriots (11)
Lowest: Dolphins (4.5)
Notable: Eagles (9.5), Jets (7.5), Giants (5.5)
All Others 👉: https://t.co/HGGc7ItIKK pic.twitter.com/uHpCWTqDtd
Last year, the Eagles suffered through a ton of costly injuries but somehow won five of their last six to get to 9-7 and make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Sportsbooks expect them to be slightly better this season, with Parx projecting the Birds as slight favorites in the NFC East at +100, over the Cowboys at +140 (Dallas has a 9 win over/under threshold).
As we mentioned, betting lines and futures bets are fluid situations, so any development that significantly effects the Eagles roster, or that of a key competitor could move the win total.
For those interested, here's a look at Philadelphia's 16 opponents:
|Home
|Away
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Giants
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Bears
|Vikings
|Lions
|Packers
|Patriots
|Bills
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Seahawks
|Falcons
For what it's worth, we bolded last year's playoff teams — Philly faces just four (Dallas twice). The schedule looks favorable in theory — but the Packers, Falcons, Lions and Vikings are all teams will realistic playoff hopes next season.
We'll let you know if the Eagles' over/under win total changes.
