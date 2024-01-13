Eagles-Buccaneers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for NFC Wild Card

The playoffs are finally here, but many probably didn't expect the Eagles to arrive to them like this – crumbling for the past month, losing five of their last six in increasingly humiliating fashion, and letting the division and a shot at the No. 1 seed all slip away.

The Eagles, for all the talent they have, have been at a level of burnout not seen since the Chip Kelly era came crashing down. And while, yeah, they're still in the dance, and could still somehow go on a miraculous run...how much do you really believe that right now?

Here's how we're feeling heading into Monday night's Wild Card game against the Bucs down in Tampa...

• GAME INFO •

NFC WILD CARD



Eagles (11-6) at Buccaneers (9-8)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: ABC, ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 18 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3 PHI -155

TB +130 44 FanDuel PHI -3 PHI -158

TB +134 43.5 BetMGM PHI -3 PHI -160

TB +135 43.5 UniBet PHI -3 PHI -159

TB +132 44 PointsBet PHI -3 PHI -160

TB +130 43.5

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-6

PICK: Bucs 26, Eagles 23

All season long it has felt like whoever won the NFC South would be a mere speed bump for whichever of the Eagles or Cowboys didn't win the NFC East and instead had to settle for the 5 seed. Now? Ehhhh, not so much.

On paper, the Eagles have the better quarterback, running backs, wide receivers (if A.J. Brown plays), tight end, offensive line, and pass rush in this matchup.

Unfortunately, the Eagles' schemes, both offensively and defensively, are a mess.

The offense has had no answers for the blitz, and in the Bucs they have an opponent that loves nothing more than to, you know, blitz. The defense is an outright disaster, with players who don't know their assignments and a defensive coordinator who isn't putting his players in any kind of position to succeed.

The Bucs are not a very good football team, but at least they're organized.

Evan Macy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-7

PICK: Eagles 27, Bucs 21

If the free-falling Eagles were playing literally any other team in the NFC playoff field, I would pick them to lose. But the Buccaneers couldn't even score a touchdown against the 2-win Panthers last week while they were trying to secure their playoff spot.



The Eagles have talent and veteran experience, and while I think they are a very far cry from being true Super Bowl contenders, I think they'll add one last win this year before they get ripped apart in San Francisco on a short week in the second round.



Shamus Clancy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-8

PICK: Bucs 24, Eagles 17

The Eagles have too many injuries piling up at the worst possible time during their end-of-the-season collapse. Nothing is going right.

They played their most complete game of the year back in Week 3 in Tampa, but that feels eons ago with how this season has unfolded.

You can’t be great every year.

Nick Tricome @itssnick | Email | Stories

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 11-6 PICK: Bucs 30, Eagles 13 This team is out of gas and out of time to get their act together. They'll say all the right things – about the playoffs resetting them to 0-0, about accountability and belief in themselves, and that they're that not far off from being the contenders we knew again...but they said all of those same things leading up the Giants game last week. It was the last chance for the starters to "get right," for Matt Patricia to plug the holes in a defense that's gone from leaking to outright sinking, and for Nick Sirianni and Brian Johnson to put even just a semi-competent offensive gameplan together.

None of that happened. The Eagles got embarrassed by an awful team, and all the reasons why that happened just aren't getting fixed within a few days. The Bucs aren't a great team, but they still won nine games and their division. If Tyrod Taylor can come in and torch the Eagles for a basement dweller going nowhere, Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans will absolutely do the same and then some for a Tampa team that can still very much play some solid football. I want to be wrong, believe me, but this team for the past month has given me little reason to think otherwise. MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Eytan Shander

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-9

PICK: Eagles 23, Bucs 22

The Eagles need a win. For so many reasons, the Eagles need a win. They enter this game riding a brutal stretch to end the regular season, paired with a dubious history for road teams coming off of a division loss. There’s just so much working against Philadelphia that it’s hard to pick them. The Bucs are bad on defense, specifically stopping the pass. This seems to work in Philly’s favor because even if Tampa was a gaping hole in the ground, we still couldn't be sure that Nick Sirianni – I mean, Brian Johnson – would run the ball.

So much of this game, and pick, is predicated on Baker Mayfield’s health. If he’s good to go and not ailing, then this becomes an uphill battle for Philadelphia. The Eagles are the more talented team, but that rarely works out this early for struggling good teams. That’s exactly what the Eagles are right now. Don’t be shocked to see this come right down to a final play. I’ll take one of the lone spots of consistent play and say Jake Elliott wins it.



Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports