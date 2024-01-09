NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: End of regular season edition

The 2023 regular season is in the books, and the tourney will be underway next weekend. We have three new obituaries in the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks.

Obituary: Falcons (7-10)

The Falcons were a trendy breakout darling for a lot of folks before the start of the 2023 season, which never made any sense since they had an unestablished quarterback in Desmond Ridder, a weak pass rush, and an uninspiring head coach in Arthur Smith.



As it turned out, Ridder was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, and was benched twice. He finished with 12 TD passes, 12 INTs, and 12 fumbles.

Meanwhile, Smith was fired after going 7-10 in 2021, 7-10 in 2022, and, yes, 7-10 in 2023, despite playing the softest schedule in the NFL. For his final on-field moment as the head coach of the Falcons, Smith yelled at Saints coach Dennis Allen because the Saints scored a late touchdown in garbage time out of the victory formation. The TD (lol):

And the bitching:

The Falcons have some good players, like RB Bijan Robinson, OG Chris Lindstrom, and S Jessie Bates. Unfortunately, their best players are also at positions that aren't as important, as, saayyyy, quarterback, which, again, they don't have.

Obituary: Saints (9-8)

After Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season, the Saints' aging, expensive, and mortgaged roster was begging for a full teardown and rebuild. But for some reason, they kept trying to run it back in each of the last three seasons with (mostly) their core players instead of acknowledging that they were no longer Super Bowl contenders, or anything close. Predictably, they had three mediocre seasons, going 9-8 in 2021, 7-10 in 2022, and 9-8 in 2023, for a combined three-year record of 25-26 (0.490).

During the 2023 offseason, the Saints signed mid quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year deal worth $150 million. The Saints' offense was disjointed for much of the season, with receivers openly criticizing Carr at times. The Saints got out to a 5-7 record, and it was looking like Carr might be one-and-done. However, the Saints won four of their last five games, with Carr throwing 14 TDs vs. 2 INTs, but it was too little, too late.

Because of their respectable finish, the Saints will likely stick with Carr and it appears that Dennis Allen will also get to keep his job.

Spoiler: An 8-9 season is incoming in 2024.

Obituary: Seahawks (9-8)

The Seahawks have some really good skill position players in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Kenneth Walker, to go along with a serviceable quarterback in Geno Smith. That makes them good enough to compete for a low wildcard seed each year. Unfortunately, they are far from the elite defense that used to make them annual Super Bowl contenders, and they're getting worse on that side of the ball every year.

The Seahawks' defensive DVOA the last four seasons:

• 2020: 13

• 2021: 20

• 2022: 22

• 2023: 28

Notice a trend there? I do. 📉📉📉.

Of course, Pete Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach, so his fingerprints are on that defensive regression. Like Dennis Allen above, Carroll appears safe from the firing squad, despite a three-year record of 25-26.

The Seahawks are good enough to win around half their games, but they're not close to Super Bowl contention, which is kind of a theme among the three obituaries this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

7) Eagles (11-6): Since December, the Eagles have been one of the worst teams in the NFL. They're 1-5 with a point differential of -50, and their opponents had a combined record of 49-53 (0.480).

Last week: 5