The Philadelphia Eagles will head into Week 9 of the NFL regular season reasonably healthy, as they only have one player designated as "out." Of course, they do have four starters on injured reserve. The Chargers are also in decent shape, though they have some significant issues on their offensive line.

Here is the final Friday Eagles-Chargers injury report, with analysis.

Out

• WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: JJAW still doesn't have a target this season.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders was carted off against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. In Sanders' first game out of the lineup, the trio of Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Kenny Gainwell combined for 37 carries.



• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The Eagles activated Jackson's 21-day practice window a couple weeks ago.





We'll update with the Chargers' final Friday injury report when it is made available, but as of their Thursday injury report, the following four players had not yet practiced:

CB Asante Samuel Jr. CB Michael Davis S Alohi Gilman RB Justin Jackson

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RT Bryan Bulaga: Bulaga was the Chargers' starting RT, but he's on IR with groin and back injuries. Storm Norton has filled in for Bulaga, and as noted in our five matchups to watch, Norton has not been good.

• RG Oday Aboushi: Aboushi was the Chargers' starting RG, but he's done for the season with a torn ACL. Journeyman guard Michael Schofield has filled in. The Chargers' biggest roster weakness is probably the right side of their offensive line.



• LB Kenneth Murray: Murray was a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He'll likely return from IR next week. With Murray out, the Chargers are thin at LB.



