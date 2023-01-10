Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Sports:

January 10, 2023

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Ask Jimmy all your burning Eagles questions as their week off continues.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Fans Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The NFL regular season is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles earned the won an NFC East title to go along with homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Still, there are no shortage of concerns heading into the postseason.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles' biggest threats in the NFC playoffs? Can the team regain its mojo after dragging through the final three games of the season? Which key players can the team expect to have available for its playoff run?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

