April 04, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
032019EaglesFans Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans toast to another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

With free agency essentially in the rear view mirror, league-wide attention has turned to the 2019 NFL Draft, which is three weeks away.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Which of the Eagles' free agent signings made sense, and which ones should be questioned? Is there more to come? What are the Eagles' recalculated biggest offseason needs, and which positions are more likely to be filled early in the draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

