Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

May 06, 2021
The long-awaited 2021 NFL Draft has come and come, and the Philadelphia Eagles have themselves nine new players, plus some undrafted free agents.
Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. How did the Eagles do? What holes remain in the roster? What kinds of roles with the newbs have? What could the Eagles have done differently?
Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.
