September 06, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
The 2022 NFL season is almost here, and soon the mental health of the city of Philadelphia will be in the hands of the Eagles. We haven't have a chat in a while, so let's, you know, have one. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles contenders, not just in the NFC East, but for the Super Bowl? What has to happen for them to get to the playoffs and then make a run? What could hold them back? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
