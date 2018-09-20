September 20, 2018
Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports
"We are laughing and we are very good friends. Good buddies sharing a special moment, laughing and enjoying our friendship. And some day we'll look back on this with much fondness."
The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-1 after dropping a road game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday they'll once again play at the not-so-friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field, with Carson Wentz making his 2018 season debut. Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will Wentz look like the same player he was a year ago? What role will Jordan Matthews fill in the Eagles' offense? What does his arrival mean for Nelson Agholor? Could the Eagles still go after another wide receiver? What are some of the key matchups against the Colts?
