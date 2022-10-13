More Sports:

October 13, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese29.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Oh hey look, the Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 and they're about to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. We should probably talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first five weeks of the season? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up on each side of the ball against the Cowboys?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Group X

Celebrate Fall at the Family-Friendly Navy Yard Fall Festival on Oct. 19
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trump supporters who brought guns to Pa. Convention Center during 2020 vote count convicted of weapons charges
Trump supporters convicted weapons charges 2020 vote count Philadelphia

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health Stories

John Fetterman continues to recover from stroke as campaign coverage centers on health concerns
John Fetterman Stroke

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers finish 4-0 preseason with win vs. Hornets
Sixers-76ers-Hornets-Joel-Embiid_101222_USAT

Lifestyle

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line
Monopoly Main Line board game

Food & Drink

Crown the best bloody mary during Northern Liberties' Halloween-themed competition
Bloody Mary Challenge

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved