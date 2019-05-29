More Sports:

May 29, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Miles Sanders will run faster when he isn't tethered to a heavy object by a stretchy rope.

Philadelphia Eagles media has now attended a whopping two practices so far this offseason, and personally, I'm already certain as to whether or not the Eagles will win the Super Bowl. (I'll save you the answer so as not to ruin the drama of the season.)

That answer aside, got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles continue to add players this offseason? How do the Eagles' rookie draft picks look so far? What are the other NFC East teams up to? Why are the Eagles handing nominal scoops to Adam Schefter, when such a small fraction of his followers give a rat's ass about Miles Sanders returning for OTAs, when they could give it to some young guy/gal on the beat, or perhaps maybe one of the reporters they duped into covering the Eagles' renewed partnership with Lincoln Financial that nobody cares about?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

