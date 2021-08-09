More Sports:

August 09, 2021

Noon: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles are now a couple of weeks into training camp, and for the most part there hasn't been much in the way of drama, but the possibility of it is always lurking in the shadows.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who has looked good so far in training camp? Who has been disappointing? Have opinions changes on the outlook of the 2021 season based on the first looks of the roster in camp? And might a big move be on the horizon?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

