November 24, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
112420CarsonWentz3 Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Anyone still feel like talking about this team?

In Cleveland on Sunday, it was another week, another listless loss by the Philadelphia Eagles, and even a dubious divisional title is slipping through the Birds' fingers. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who is going to win the NFC East, and well, does anyone really care? Should the Eagles blow it up? Will Howie Roseman survive this season? Doug Pederson? Carson Wentz?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
