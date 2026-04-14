New boozy ice cream shop that's coming to Rittenhouse to offer a spiked water ice sundae

A new scoop shop coming to Rittenhouse might give you a brain freeze and a buzz.

Tipsy Scoop, a national chain serving boozy ice cream, will open its first location in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 9. The new "barlor" will share space with BOTLD at 119 S. 18th St., and dish out liquor-infused scoops, sundaes, sorbets and flights to guests ages 21 and up.

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The frozen treats resemble real cocktails in alcohol content — up to 5% ABV — and flavor. Tipsy Scoop serves lime and mango margarita sorbets made with real tequila and orange liqueur alongside vodka-spiked cake batter martinis, among other concoctions. There are mocktails available, too, like the virgin pina colada (dairy-free coconut ice cream infused with lime, pineapple and an alcohol-free rum).

The new location is getting exclusive menu items designed for the market, including a Tipsy Scoop take on water ice. The Philly Phreeze is a sundae with mango margarita and spiked raspberry lemonade sorbet, served in a keepsake cup.

Tipsy Scoop opened its first location in Manhattan in 2017. It now has three shops in New York City, plus a presence in Portland, Baltimore, Nashville, Washington, D.C., the Bahamas and Pensacola, Florida. Additional stores are slated to open in Dallas and Boston later this year.

"Philadelphia has been at the top of our expansion list since we opened our first Barlour in 2017 in NYC," Tipsy Scoop founder Melissa Tavss said in a statement."With its incredible food and cocktail scene, it’s the perfect place to bring our boozy ice cream experience."

The first 25 people in line when the shop opens at 1 p.m. will receive a "swag bag" of treats. Customers who buy four pints will get a free insulated tote bag.

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