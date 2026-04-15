Revamped Stateside Live! to open new rooftop bar, beer garden in late spring

The multimillion dollar expansion of Stateside Live! in South Philly is set to open to the public May 29 with a free concert and the unveiling of several new bars.

Comcast Spectacor and the Cordish Companies, which own the entertainment venue at the Sports Complex, spent more than $20 million over the past year to renovate it with a new rooftop bar, outdoor beer garden, plaza and concert stage.

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The expansion is among several major development projects in the pipeline at the Sports Complex, including the construction of a new arena for the Sixers, Flyers and Philly's upcoming WNBA team. The Phillies also are planning a $600 million renovation of Citizens Bank Park, and the Eagles are in the early stages of determining their future stadium plans.

"As we look ahead to the future of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the newly transformed Stateside Live! represents an important anchor for what's next," Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty said in a statement.

Stateside Live!, originally named Xfinity Live!, opened in 2012 as a game-day hub offering bars, a food hall and dozens of TVs for fans to watch games. The venue was rebranded in the fall as construction began on the expansion plan, which was unveiled two years ago. The existing space remained open during construction.

A weekend-long grand opening of the new spaces begins Friday night with free performances by emo and pop-punk bands Taking Back Sunday, Mayday Parade and Bayside. The concert will be at the new Coors Light Stage, which has capacity for 5,000 people. The stage is slated to host a lineup of local, regional and national acts this summer and fall along with festivals, community events and watch parties.

AVA Rooftop Bar, a two-story lounge, offers views of the Sports Complex and hosts DJ sets at night on weekends and parties during the day on Sundays. The bar has bottle service and a menu that includes options like parmesan herb fries, spicy tuna tacos, lobster rolls and braised short rib sliders.

PBR Philly, one of the original bars at the venue, has nearly doubled in size with a backyard area that has another outdoor stage and dance floor.

Also new is the Blue Moon Beer Garden and Stateside Crush Bar, an outdoor space serving seasonal beers and hand-squeezed cocktails.

The bars and restaurants in the original space — including Miller Time Beer Hall, 1100 Social, Geno's Steaks and Chickie's and Pete's — will continue to operate as usual.

The expansion is part of a $2.5 billion master plan led by Comcast Spectacor and the Phillies to add more amenities to the Sports Complex, including restaurants, stores, a concert venue and a hotel. Specific details about future projects have not been unveiled.

Comcast Spectacor and the Sixers are aiming to complete their new arena by 2030. Two construction firms, Turner and AECOM Hunt, were selected in October to build the new facility. The project has not yet been formally proposed to the city.

The opening of the new venues at Stateside Live! comes ahead of a busy spring and summer at the Sports Complex, which will host six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field and the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.