Xfinity Live! is getting a new name as its expansion nears completion

Xfinity Live! will be renamed after Kensington's Stateside Vodka, which produces Surfside Iced Teas and Lemonades, in the coming weeks.

The sports bar — a popular gathering place during events at the South Philly sports complex — will be known as Stateside Live! The date that the name change takes effect has not been announced, but Stateside said it will take effect this fall "as Philly sports are in full swing."

The announcement comes after the Wells Fargo Center formally changed its name to Xfinity Mobile Arena last week and as Xfinity Live! nears the end of a $20 million expansion project.

Neither Stateside nor Cordish Companies, which operates Xfinity Live!, immediately returned a request for comment.

Stateside opened in 2015 as a craft distillery run by two sets of brothers — Matt and Bryan Quigley, and Clement and Zach Pappas. Now, the company sells its Stateside-branded vodka sodas in 32 states, but its Surfside cocktails — teas and lemonades mixed with vodka — particularly have grown in popularity. Surfside ended last year as the No. 1 fastest-growing alcohol brand, according to Nielson ratings, and its availability has expanded from seven states in 2023 to 50 this year.

"If you really look at the epicenter of our growth, it is rooted in Philadelphia, but particularly Philly sports," Matt Quigley said in a statement. "We built our following one sporting event at a time, over a decade of tailgates and supporting our teams. This naming rights partnership is a full-circle crowning moment, and we look forward to many more years of building upon the excitement and privilege it is to be a fan in Philadelphia."

The expansion of Xfinity Live is expected to be completed in early 2026 — in time for next summer's FIFA World Cup matches and the MLB All-Star Game. The venue will gain an outdoor beer garden, turf area, food truck space, concert stage and a multi-story pavilion with a VIP rooftop bar. It also will feature public art installations. The venue has remained open throughout the renovations.