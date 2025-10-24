Sixers, Flyers accelerate timeline for new arena in South Philly, saying it will be complete by 2030

The Sixers and Flyers have bumped up their target to build a new arena in South Philadelphia, saying Friday they now hope to finish the project at the Sports Complex in 2030 — one year earlier than their initial goal.

The teams have chosen two construction firms, Turner and AECOM Hunt, to build the facility that the teams will share with a WNBA expansion team that will make its debut in Philadelphia in 2030.

MORE: SEPTA formally postpones purchase of new buses, infrastructure projects to fund operations

Sixers minority owner David Adelman, who's leading the arena development in partnership with Flyers owner Comcast Spectacor, said the teams are working to create the world's "most technologically advanced and fan-focused sports and entertainment venue."

The Sixers and Flyers have not shared details about the cost of the new arena or the site where it will be constructed at the Sports Complex. Comcast Spectacor owns the recently renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena, which opened in 1996 and completed a $400 million renovation last year.

Until January, the Sixers had planned to build their own new arena on East Market Street and move there in 2031, when their lease at Xfinity Mobile Arena expires. That project, which faced strong opposition from residents of nearby Chinatown and other community groups, had been approved by City Council only weeks before the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor abruptly changed course and announced they would be partners on a new arena at the Sports Complex instead.

The deal between Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the 76ers, will make the new arena in South Philly a 50-50 joint venture.

With the timing of the Sixers' lease no longer a factor, the teams said the timeline is being accelerated to ensure Philly's unnamed WNBA team has a home when the league's 2030 season begins in May of that year.

The Sixers and Flyers have not yet submitted a formal proposal for the project to City Council and have not shared how they plan to finance the arena. The Sixers previously had pledged to privately finance their 76 Place project that was slated to replace part of the Fashion District mall.

In June, the Sixers and Flyers hired renowned stadium architecture firms Populous and Moody Nolan to lead the design of the new arena. Populous has designed dozens of stadiums and arenas worldwide, including Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The firm's six NBA arenas include Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum and Houston's Toyota Center.

The new construction venture will include Philadelphia-based firms Perryman Construction, Hunter Roberts Construction Group and Camfred Construction, the teams said Friday.

The Sports Business Journal reported Turner and Aecom Hunt won a competitive process that included a proposal from Gilbane/Barton Malow JV. Turner and Aecom Hunt also were awarded a contract this month for the Cleveland Browns' new Brook Park stadium, which is projected to open in 2029.

The new arena in South Philly is expected to be the centerpiece of a multibillion plan to bring restaurants, retail, public plazas and potentially residential projects to the Sports Complex over the coming decade. The Phillies joined the master planning process for the Sports Complex last year. The Eagles, who are under lease at Lincoln Financial Field through 2032, have not signed on as partners in the long-term redevelopment and are still in the early stages of evaluating their future plans.

Adelman said Friday he expects the new Sixers and Flyers arena to be "on the cutting edge" of a new era of live sports and entertainment.

"This team shares our commitment to being authentic to the Philadelphia fan experience and building an arena the city and fans can be proud of," Adelman said of the new construction venture.