June 30, 2025

Philadelphia gets WNBA franchise that will begin play in 2030

The still-to-be-named team will play its games at the Sports Complex and be operated by the Sixers' ownership group.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The WNBA is expanding to add three teams, including a franchise that will begin play in South Philly in 2030. The team will be owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Sixers.

Philadelphia has been awarded a WNBA team that will begin playing in 2030, the league announced Monday morning. The franchise will be the third added in a three-year stretch, following the additions of teams in Cleveland in 2028 and Detroit in 2029. 

The Philly franchise, which does not yet have a name, will be owned and operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the 76ers. The league said the team will be based in South Philly. Comcast will hold a minority stake in the team.

"Philadelphia is a city with unmatched passion, rich basketball tradition, and an unwavering love for its teams," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a Collingswood, New Jersey native, said in a press release. "It's only fitting that this iconic sports town is finally home to a WNBA franchise. From neighborhood courts to historic college arenas, basketball runs deep in Philly — and we're proud to bring the W to a city that's ready to embrace it. We're grateful for Josh Harris, David Blitzer, David Adelman, Brian Roberts, and the entire ownership group for their leadership and investment in growing the game and elevating women’s sports in this incredible community."

Once the Philadelphia franchise begins play, the WNBA will have 18 teams. The league began play in 1997 with eight teams. Interest in the league has grown substantially in recent years. 

Each of the three expansion teams paid a $250 million expansion fee — five times the amount that the owners of the Golden State Valkyries paid several years ago, ESPN reported. The Valkyries are in their first season. Next year, the Toronto Tempo and a Portland, Oregon team next year will join the league. 

"Philadelphia is one of the most storied basketball cities in the world, and our region is home to some of the greatest women's players and coaches to ever grace the hardwood," Harris said in a statement. "It's only right that this city finally gets the WNBA franchise it deserves, and we’re humbled to help usher in a new era of Philadelphia basketball."

