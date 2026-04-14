Archbishop Nelson Pérez defends Pope Leo XIV after Trump's criticisms

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is supporting Pope Leo XIV after he criticized Donald Trump's response to the Iran war, prompting a social media rant from the president.

Archbishop Nelson Perez said in an Instagram post Monday night that it is Leo XIV's role to preach peace, and that it is the role of political leaders to end the conflict. He said the archdiocese stands with the pope.

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"Pope Leo XIV has consistently spoken with clarity and compassion with calls for peaceful resolutions to complex challenges in a manner that upholds the sanctity and dignity of all human life as our world continues to be afflicted with division, conflict, and suffering. Both the Holy Father and his message deserve respect and admiration," Pérez wrote. "As a pastoral and world leader, Pope Leo XIV is a gift for Catholics and all people of good will. His message powerfully reflects the truth of the Gospel."

Last week, Leo XIV said Trump's threat to wipe out Iran was "truly unacceptable" and that world leaders should work toward peace. On Sunday, Trump responded on TruthSocial, calling the pope weak for his take on world conflict.

Trump also claimed Leo XIV only was selected as pope in 2025, because he was an American and Catholic leaders thought that would "be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump." He said the pope's stance on the Iran war and other conflicts was hurting him and the Catholic Church.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," Trump wrote. "Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

In response to the TruthSocial post, Leo XIV stood by his stance and said he was not afraid of the Trump administration.

"The message of the Gospel is very clear: 'Blessed are the peacemakers,'" Leo XIV told CBS. "Too many people are suffering today. Too many innocent people have been killed."

Trump also drew criticism Monday for a posting an image that appeared to depict himself as Jesus, with one of his hands resting on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed. The image, which appeared to be AI-generated, later was deleted from Trump's Truth Social later account.

Leo XIV is a native of Chicago but graduated from Villanova University with a mathematics degree in 1977. In 2014, he was awarded an honorary doctor of humanities for his service to the Augustinian Order by the school.