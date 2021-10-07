More Sports:

October 07, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Fans cheer during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After an encouraging start to the Philadelphia Eagles' season with a Week 1 win, the Birds have dropped three straight games, and will head into Carolina to face the Panthers in a pivotal Week 5 game. If they win, they'll get back to a non-disastrous 2-3 record. If they lose, with the Buccaneers and Raiders on the horizon, there's a good chance they could be 1-6 after their first seven games. The Eagles are 4-point underdogs heading into the matchup with the Panthers.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Nick Sirianni doing a good job through his first four games? Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Can the Eagles go one season without a slew of devastating injuries?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

